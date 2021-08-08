Kerala Govt Steps Up To Help Homeless And Transgender Persons

Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil informed that the state government would issue ration cards for the tenants who can submit their self-declared affidavits. Proper measures would be ensured to issue ration cards to transgender persons and those living under street shelters. The minister informed that the motive of the government was to issue ration cards to those in need. Authorised ration cards and Onam kits would be issued to transgender people too. Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the government is also contemplating conducting the Onam Fair, Mathrubhumi reported.

Other Financial Support

The Kerala government has been progressive to take welfare measures for people from the marginalised communities. The Social Justice Department under the government has initiated several programmes for the welfare and upliftment of the transgender community. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of Kerala had previously expanded the financial grant supplied to trans people from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh. This grant was to help people undergo sex-reassignment surgery for those who wanted to become males. For those who want to undergo sex reassignment to become females, the government would provide ₹2.50 lakh.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the government had provided the transgender community with temporary housing facilities. According to the 2011 census, transgender people comprise 4,87,803 in the population. From the day the Supreme Court assigned transgender people as the third gender, Kerala has been one of the most progressive states in the country. The government launched the first transgender school and gender park in the country.

Scholarships For The Students

Intending to bring the marginalised transgender community to the forefront, the state government had launched a scholarship programme for the students of the trans community. Under the scholarship ₹1,500 was provided to the community students pursuing secondary education, whereas ₹2000 were provided to students pursuing a diploma, degree or a professional course. The government had said that the community was educationally backwards and recognised the need to provide extra care and consideration to the members.

Apart from that, the government had also decided to extend financial support of ₹30,000 to trans-couples who entered wedlock in 2020.

