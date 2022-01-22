Survey: LGBTQ Inclusion On Agenda For MNC Leaders

Rigid societal beliefs and trends have disadvantaged many people from the LGBTQ community. While decriminalizing Section 377 by the Supreme Court was a welcome move, several surveys across the country showed very little on-ground development for the community. However, the trends are changing slowly. Leaders from the corporate world are choosing more inclusive goals for their leadership.

According to Randstad India's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Study, 60 per cent of MNC leaders have LGBTQ+ inclusion goals.

70% Of People Feel No Significant Change

On the other hand, over 70 per cent of people feel that there has been no significant change in the direction, including people from the marginalized LGBTQ Community in mainstream society and employment. Randstad India, a leading organization in Human Resource services, in partnership with Randstad RiseSmart and Women's Web, launched the study titled 'Inclusion without Exception', The New Indian Express reported.

The organization studied 201 business leaders across all sectors, 31 LGBTQ Community members, 10 HR/D&I leaders, five policymakers and five community leaders.

Only 9.5% Made Significant Changes

Vishwanath PS, the MD and CEO of Randstad India, said that while diversity at workplaces could be achieved by changing the hiring strategy, nurturing inclusion was still a broader concept and required colleagues at all levels irrespective of their genders, sexuality and ethnicity.

Only 9.5 per cent of the total surveyed organizations had taken significant steps to include people from the community, whereas 21.4 per cent of them took average efforts, and a large majority of over 69 per cent took minimal efforts to become more inclusive. The LGBTQ community's people resonated with similar sentiments, and 70 per cent of them said that there has primarily been a meagre change in their inclusion.

Also Read: Reducing Carbon Footprint: This 16-Year-Old Is Reusing Used Plastic To Make Various Products