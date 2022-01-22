All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Survey: LGBTQ Inclusion On Agenda For MNC Leaders

Image Credit: Unsplash, Unsplash

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Survey: LGBTQ Inclusion On Agenda For MNC Leaders

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  22 Jan 2022 3:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

As part of the quantitative survey, 201 business leaders across all levels and sectors were covered and the survey included 31 LGBTQ+ members, 10 HR/D&I leaders, five policymakers and five community leaders.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Rigid societal beliefs and trends have disadvantaged many people from the LGBTQ community. While decriminalizing Section 377 by the Supreme Court was a welcome move, several surveys across the country showed very little on-ground development for the community. However, the trends are changing slowly. Leaders from the corporate world are choosing more inclusive goals for their leadership.

According to Randstad India's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Study, 60 per cent of MNC leaders have LGBTQ+ inclusion goals.

70% Of People Feel No Significant Change

On the other hand, over 70 per cent of people feel that there has been no significant change in the direction, including people from the marginalized LGBTQ Community in mainstream society and employment. Randstad India, a leading organization in Human Resource services, in partnership with Randstad RiseSmart and Women's Web, launched the study titled 'Inclusion without Exception', The New Indian Express reported.

The organization studied 201 business leaders across all sectors, 31 LGBTQ Community members, 10 HR/D&I leaders, five policymakers and five community leaders.

Only 9.5% Made Significant Changes

Vishwanath PS, the MD and CEO of Randstad India, said that while diversity at workplaces could be achieved by changing the hiring strategy, nurturing inclusion was still a broader concept and required colleagues at all levels irrespective of their genders, sexuality and ethnicity.

Only 9.5 per cent of the total surveyed organizations had taken significant steps to include people from the community, whereas 21.4 per cent of them took average efforts, and a large majority of over 69 per cent took minimal efforts to become more inclusive. The LGBTQ community's people resonated with similar sentiments, and 70 per cent of them said that there has primarily been a meagre change in their inclusion.

Also Read: Reducing Carbon Footprint: This 16-Year-Old Is Reusing Used Plastic To Make Various Products

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
LGBTQ 
MNC 
Inclusivity 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X