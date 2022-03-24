All section
Caste discrimination
In Yet Another Progressive Move, Madras University To Offer 1 Free UG Seat To Transgender Persons

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash

LGBTQ+
In Yet Another Progressive Move, Madras University To Offer 1 Free UG Seat To Transgender Persons

Tamil Nadu,  24 March 2022 12:14 PM GMT

At present, Madras University offers two free seats in each of its affiliated colleges for socially and economically backward students. The move is aimed at encouraging higher education amongst Transgender community across the country.

The transgender community has often been the victim of discrimination in our society. Nonetheless, Tamil Nadu has often exemplified how citizens should all be treated equally before the law, irrespective of their gender, caste, sexuality, or creed. Therefore, in yet another progressive move, Madras University has announced that it would offer one free undergraduate seat in each of its colleges to transgender persons. The programme aims to encourage higher education amongst the youth in the community and will come into effect beginning the academic year of 2022.

Reserved Seats For Students From Low-Income Families

Meanwhile, the University also provides two accessible seats in every college affiliated for students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The University has reportedly enrolled 330 students from 130 low-income families during the academic year of 2021-22. People belonging to marginalised communities have a chance of securing a good job based on their higher education, News18 reported the University's Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri saying that one seat would be allotted to a transgender student in each of the 131 colleges affiliated.

Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender activist, said, "This is a welcome move of the MU. I am happy that awareness is growing among people regarding transgender and our situation. I have always been an advocator of higher education among transgender, and Madras University has taken a step in the right direction."

Similar Initiative By Kerala

Students from the LGBTQ community are often forced to give up their education owing to several societal pressures. The Kerala government had also acted proactively for their cause by reserving two seats in all undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the colleges affiliated to the state university. Moreover, the government had also missed necessary guidelines to all private and public colleges to ensure that the students from the community are not discriminated against in any manner.

Also Read: Delhi Govt Floats Pilot Project To Launch Water ATMs In Slum Clusters

