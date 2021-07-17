LGBTQ Individuals Struggle To Maintain Work-Life Balance: Report

Corporate giants have realised that giving their employees more time with their families would reduce work-related conflicts at home for them. A better atmosphere at home leads to better productivity at the office. However, a study by Harvard Business Review suggests that people belonging to the LGBTQ community face almost the same challenges at home as their heterosexual counterparts. However, the former has to deal with additional obstacles in the family regarding their gender identity stigmatisation. In the mainstream corporate world, echoes of sexual minorities can be heard, yet a lot more needs to be done.

3-7% of Indians belong to LGBTQ

Statistics from the Wilson Institute of Law that three to seven per cent of Indians belonged to the LGBT community, and the segment of queer has not yet been evaluated as they have varied identities which are yet to be known. Dhananjay Mangalmukhi, a transgender activist from Chandigarh, said that they know hundreds of educated people in their community who face either rejections from several corporate giants or face harassment for their gender and sexuality when employed.

The people belonging to marginalised communities say that same-sex couples face many work-family struggles. Coming out is a challenge for women and junior level employees. Successful professional relationships are formed on how well colleagues know each other and understand their place of origin. A survey conducted by McKinsey showed that only 58 per cent of women are likely to go out of the closet and share their gender and sexual identity, whereas 80 per cent of men are more likely to do the same.

In a country like India, where stereotypes of genders are deep-rooted, it is all the more difficult for people belonging to marginalised social and economic groups to identify themselves publicly. A responsible corporate firm can therefore be more sensitive to the needs of people in the LGBTQ community. It can provide for them by involving them in board meetings, recognising their partners in team-building meetings and providing them with ample medical reimbursements.

