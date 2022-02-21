All section
High Gender Reassignment Costs Bearing Heavy On Middle Class, Poor

Image Credit: Unsplash

LGBTQ+
21 Feb 2022

Sex reassignment surgeries are a complex, lengthy, painful and costly affair in India. Gender dysphoria or distress caused by not having your body match your gender identity is central to the struggles faced by the transgender community.

India has come a long way in addressing gender dysphoria since its independence. The country is said to have 2 million transgender persons, who are often marginalized from mainstream society. Every Indian, irrespective of their caste or creed, has a legal right to choose their gender. Gender dysphoria could be described as a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity. This sense of unease or dissatisfaction may be so intense it can lead to depression and anxiety and harm daily life.

Tamil Nadu, First State To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgeries

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Kalki Subramanyam, a Trans Rights Activist in India, says, "The gender reassignment surgery costs around ₹ 4 lakhs to ₹ 6 lakhs. However, in India, some hospitals perform them for ₹1.5 lakhs. The Tamil Nadu government offers free gender reassignment surgeries, especially in Chennai, which has improved over time. Still, it is not as perfect as it should be. A majority of the states do not have a facility to provide gender reassignment support to the transgender community".

Additional Medical Expenses Add To The Cost

People seeking to undergo sex reassignment surgeries seek additional medical and therapy support, which further add to the overall cost, thus discouraging many. The entire procedure is complex and involves a lot of cultural aspects. For instance, public restrooms have been a battleground for transgender rights for a long time, and some temples don't allow trans people to enter. The social stigma surrounding gender reassignment is another factor that adds to the stress of the person seeking gender change.

A way forward could be the governments providing financial assistance to people looking forward to undergoing sex-change operations and easing the documentation complexities required, thus, helping the marginalized community to be a part of the mainstream Indian society.

X
X