Kolkata Cop Harasses Transgender Activist, Arrested

A Kolkata police official was arrested on Tuesday, September 22, for allegedly harassing a transgender activist and two other women accompanying her.



According to the Times of India, the activist, Ranjita Sinha, who is a member of the West Bengal Transgender Welfare Board while narrating the incident said that she along with her friends visited an area for distribution of ration to the community members. While returning, they made a halt at a cafe, it was then that the officer misbehaved with them and hurled abuses. She has reportedly filed a complaint with the Bowbazar police station.

"As an activist, I have faced precarious situations involving cops but those were during agitations or on certain issues. This was absolutely uncalled for, totally unprovoked," she said.

She further revealed that the investigators are examining the video of the incident shot by them and recording the statement of those who were present at the spot during the incident. The accused, however, was later released on bail.

"This is not just my case. I will fight this battle for every transgender, every woman's safety. We have to change the mindset of society, we have to fight transphobia. We want justice," the activist said in another post on Facebook on Tuesday.



