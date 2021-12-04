Kerala's Sruthy Sithara Becomes First Indian To Win Miss Trans Global Universe Title

Sruthy Sithara, a Kerala native trans woman has won the Miss Trans Global Universe pageant, the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Representing her country at the coveted pageant for the last six months, she hoped to be one of the top five contenders. However, destiny had other plans for the newly-crowned queen.



Sithara received her award through an online event on December 1. The pageant was conducted to inspire and instill confidence among the transgender community. "I am so delighted and excited. I never expected to win. I have been preparing and participating in the competition for months. And now, it all has ended on such a high note," Sithara said, according to The New Indian Express.

People from across the globe, especially her friends and family are congratulating her on her stardom. "I was in my hometown Vaikom today. Everyone around is happy for me," she said.



"Since the competition had been going for long, the participants have been keeping in contact through social media groups. We couldn't meet physically as the pageant was held online. It would have been much more exciting to meet everyone in London, where the pageant was supposed to be conducted. But that didn't affect the camaraderie or the pressure. I think online was much tougher to pull off," she shared.

Most Eloquent Queen

Sithara has been also crowned the Most Eloquent Queen at the pageant. The first two runners up of Ms Trans Global hail from the Philippines and Canada, respectively.



Sithara was earlier a part of the transgender cell at the Social Justice Department. Now, the model-artist works to spread the word on equity and queer rights. She speaks at different schools and colleges as part of the department's reach-out programmes.

Wants To Normalise LGBTQ+ Rights

Recently, the trans woman started an online campaign called The Kaleidoscope with her friends to normalise the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and create public acceptance towards queer relationships. "We want the people to know we are normal and form an equal part of society. Most of the people, who are scared to come out have been approaching me about their struggles.



I hope we can give them hope and courage to live their lives respectfully. I hope this crown helps me in such endeavours," she said.



The model dedicated her crown to her late mother and her friend, first transgender radio jockey, Anannyah Kumari Alex, who died by suicide about two months ago alleging medical negligence by doctors of a hospital in Kochi.

