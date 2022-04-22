Against All Odds! Meet Sruthy Sithara And Daya Gayathri, Kerala's First Lesbian-Trans Couple

The first lesbian-transgender union in Kerala is now on the cards. Model Sruthy Sithara, who won Miss Transgender Global and Daya Gayathri have come out publicly in a pathbreaking decision for the LGBTQ+ community in the state. The two fell in love with each other over two years ago but kept their love for each other in their hearts. Their love blossomed through all the uncertain times.

According to Sruthy, this is a significant step in their life.



"I was moving on after a major breakup. She was my support system throughout that journey. This love had grown into something more and now we are living together for a while," India Today quoted her as saying.

Desire To Become World's Best Trans Couple

She added that they are officially letting everyone know now. They have made no decisions on marriage but have a desire to become the best trans couple in the world and maybe raise a child together one day.



According to Femina, Sruthy bagged the Miss Trans Global title in 2021 and is one of four trans women who were granted government jobs for their community service. When she participated in the contest, she worked as a project assistant at the Kerala government's Social Justice Department. She was crowned Miss Trans Global and earned acclaim from Kerala's minister of higher education, Dr R Bindu.



On the other hand, Daya, a theatre artist, was considered one of Kerala's powerful voices for the community. She was the first member of the transgender community to be nominated as a representative of her group to the Maharaja's College students' union. She was mocked as she faced many hardships due to her mannerisms and identity. But Daya overcame all adversity to reach her goals in life.

