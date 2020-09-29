LGBTQ+

Kerala Govt Hikes Allowance For Transgenders To Undergo Sex-Change Surgeries

State Health Minister KK Shailaja while making the announcement said the amount has been increased to Rs five lakh for the ones who want to undergo surgery to become males.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   29 Sep 2020 4:40 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credits: Keralakaumudi, The News Minute

In a move to help the trans community in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government announced a hike in the allowance given to transgenders for sex-change surgeries and also stated that a sum of Rs 50 lakh has been set aside for the purpose.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja while making the announcement said the amount has been increased to Rs five lakh for the ones who want to undergo surgery to become males. Earlier the financial aid was limited to Rs two lakh each to the beneficiary.

"For those who want to undergo surgery to become males, a maximum of Rs 2 lakh was given. But due to the number of surgeries and mounting expenses involved, this amount has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Likewise, those who want to undergo corrective surgery to become females, the amount has been fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh," News18 quoted Shailaja as saying.

Kerala was the first state to formulate a transgender policy. It unveiled a transgender policy which aimed to give 25,000 transgender people in the state a platform to eventually be able to demand a right to equality, dignity, development and expression.

The state government has also been one of the few states that doled out temporary housing and food facilities for transgenders during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

Sumanti Sen is an English Literature graduate who believes "there's just one kind of folks. Folks.".

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

