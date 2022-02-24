All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gender Inclusion! Karnataka Becomes Indias First State To Reserve Teaching Jobs For Transgender People

Image Credits: The Indian Express

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Gender Inclusion! Karnataka Becomes India's First State To Reserve Teaching Jobs For Transgender People

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  24 Feb 2022 6:03 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

As per the draft notification, one per cent of jobs will be reserved for transgender candidates in the upcoming recruitment. The decision was based on the amendments to the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Karnataka government has decided to reserve one per cent jobs for the transgender community in the state's teaching sector during the upcoming recruitment. This is the first time in Karnataka's history and makes it the first state in the country to employ transgender people in the education sector.

The state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has announced the move in the draft rules notified for recruiting 15,000 teachers to various government schools across the state.

150 Posts Reserved For Transgender People

As per the draft notification, a total of 150 posts in the upcoming recruitment will be reserved for transgender candidates. The decision was based on the amendments to the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977. The modifications were made following a petition filed in the Karnataka High Court in 2021.

"This is the first recruitment by the government after the amendments were brought to the rules, following which we are reserving 1% posts for the transgender community," said Dr Vishal R, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, as quoted by Deccan Herald.

According to officials, if the applicants are zero or less than one per cent, the posts will automatically be provided to other categories.

Even though the department has announced reservations for transgender people, the community members are unlikely to benefit from the eligibility criteria. They must be graduates with a 50 per cent score in any subject and must have obtained B.Ed degrees and cracked the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The notification also stated different categories to avail quota, including Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe, Physically Challenged, Rural Quota, Women, and the newly introduced one per cent quota for transgender people.

As per the department officials, the education department will conduct the Common Entrance Test to recruit 15,000 teachers soon. They will be posted to various government schools to teach students from standard 6 to 8.

Also Read: From Rs 3 Cr To 100 Cr! Here's How This Female Entrepreneur Turned Tables In A Male-Dominated Industry

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Transgender People 
Karnataka transgenders 
Karnataka govt jobs 
LGBTQ 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X