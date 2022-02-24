Gender Inclusion! Karnataka Becomes India's First State To Reserve Teaching Jobs For Transgender People

The Karnataka government has decided to reserve one per cent jobs for the transgender community in the state's teaching sector during the upcoming recruitment. This is the first time in Karnataka's history and makes it the first state in the country to employ transgender people in the education sector.

The state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has announced the move in the draft rules notified for recruiting 15,000 teachers to various government schools across the state.

150 Posts Reserved For Transgender People

As per the draft notification, a total of 150 posts in the upcoming recruitment will be reserved for transgender candidates. The decision was based on the amendments to the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977. The modifications were made following a petition filed in the Karnataka High Court in 2021.



"This is the first recruitment by the government after the amendments were brought to the rules, following which we are reserving 1% posts for the transgender community," said Dr Vishal R, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, as quoted by Deccan Herald.

According to officials, if the applicants are zero or less than one per cent, the posts will automatically be provided to other categories.



Even though the department has announced reservations for transgender people, the community members are unlikely to benefit from the eligibility criteria. They must be graduates with a 50 per cent score in any subject and must have obtained B.Ed degrees and cracked the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).



The notification also stated different categories to avail quota, including Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe, Physically Challenged, Rural Quota, Women, and the newly introduced one per cent quota for transgender people.



As per the department officials, the education department will conduct the Common Entrance Test to recruit 15,000 teachers soon. They will be posted to various government schools to teach students from standard 6 to 8.

