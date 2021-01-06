LGBTQ+

In A Historic Move, Greece Appoints Its First-Ever Openly Gay Minister

The 44-year-old, Harvard-educated, Nicholas Yatromanolakis, was elevated to the position of 'deputy minister of culture' during the cabinet reshuffle.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   6 Jan 2021 7:51 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-06T13:48:14+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
In A Historic Move, Greece Appoints Its First-Ever Openly Gay Minister

Image Credits: Pixabay, Instagram/Yatromanolakis

In a historic move, Greece's centre-right government has named the country's first-ever openly gay cabinet minister.

Nicholas Yatromanolakis was elevated to the position of 'deputy minister of culture' during the cabinet reshuffle on Monday, January 4.

Yatramanolakis, 44, has been vocal about LGBT+ rights throughout his career and his appointment is being seen as a landmark move towards ensuring an equitable and inclusive society. He has also been actively involved in focusing on social inclusion of vulnerable groups as well as the mental and physical health of children.

He has studied political science and international relations at Panteion University in Greece, before heading to the United States for a master's in public policy from Harvard.

Greece has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a spike in fatalities has been reported during the fall. Reports have also suggested economic contraction. Despite the difficulties, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis left most key cabinet positions unchanged, retaining Christos Staikouras as finance minister and Vasilis Kilikias as health minister.

Also Read: UP: Transwoman Turns Entrepreneur, Sets Up Her Own Cafe That Treats Everyone 'Equally'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian