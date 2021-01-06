In A Historic Move, Greece Appoints Its First-Ever Openly Gay Minister

In a historic move, Greece's centre-right government has named the country's first-ever openly gay cabinet minister.

Nicholas Yatromanolakis was elevated to the position of 'deputy minister of culture' during the cabinet reshuffle on Monday, January 4.

Breaking another historic barrier, Nicholas Yatromanolakis has just been appointed as a Deputy Minister of Culture.



An expert in matters of contemporary culture, Yatromanolakis is now the first openly gay Minister in the history of #Greece.

Yatramanolakis, 44, has been vocal about LGBT+ rights throughout his career and his appointment is being seen as a landmark move towards ensuring an equitable and inclusive society. He has also been actively involved in focusing on social inclusion of vulnerable groups as well as the mental and physical health of children.

Inclusivity fosters better decision making

He has studied political science and international relations at Panteion University in Greece, before heading to the United States for a master's in public policy from Harvard.

Greece has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a spike in fatalities has been reported during the fall. Reports have also suggested economic contraction. Despite the difficulties, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis left most key cabinet positions unchanged, retaining Christos Staikouras as finance minister and Vasilis Kilikias as health minister.

