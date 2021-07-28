LGBTQ+

'Garima Greh': Govt To Build Shelter Homes For Transgender Persons, Impart Skill Training

Besides providing accommodation, these homes would extend basic facilities including food and healthcare to the transgender persons.

The Logical Indian Crew
28 July 2021
Writer: Tashafi Nazir | Editor: Palak Agrawal
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment plans to set up safe and secure shelter homes to accommodate transgender persons in need across the country. According to a press release, these homes will be built under the 'Garima Greh' initiative.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Abbaiah Narayanaswamy, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that the ministry was formulating a scheme for the welfare of the trans community and setting up of such shelter houses is one of the major steps.

12 Shelter Homes Set Up On Pilot Basis

The minister also explained that at least 12 shelter homes on a pilot basis were established across the country. Additionally, monetary assistance has been provided to community-based organisations (CBOs) to set up shelter homes for transgender persons.

"These pilot shelter homes are in the states of Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha," Narayanaswamy said, as per the release.

The main aim of these shelter homes is to provide safe and secure shelter to transgender persons in need and would also extend basic facilities such as food, healthcare and recreational facilities.

To make them self-sufficient and help them earn a dignified living, capacity-building and skill development programs would also be organised.

However, the ministry is not implementing any pension scheme for transgender persons. "This ministry is not implementing any pension scheme. But the Ministry of Rural Development implements the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) wherein 3,384 transgender persons are being provided monthly pension," the minister informed the Lok Sabha.

