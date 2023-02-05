Towards Inclusivity! Govt Hospital In Mumbai To Have First Outpatient Department Dedicated To Transgender Patients

The Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital, which is affiliated to the Maharashtra government, will be the first hospital in Mumbai to open a special, separate outpatient department (OPD) for patients in the transgender community who need mental and physical care.

The transgender unit at GT Hospital was opened on Friday by Girish Mahajan, the minister of Maharashtra Medical Education. The 30-bed unique and specialised unit for transsexual patients had begun operations, he declared.

Sensitivity Training For Hospital Employees

The minister said, "Transgender people as a community have suffered a lot of discrimination and inequality in society even as the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 gives equal rights to the community and any discrimination against them is punishable under law. Now, transgenders can not only avail treatment for their physical illness but also for their mental well-being", reported The New Indian Express.

He continued by saying that training sessions had already been held for the staff so they could learn about the issues the community was facing as well as how to address them. "They should also have general healthcare-accessible benefits", he said. He added that while GT Hospital is the first facility to have such a ward, the authorities will start similar wards in other hospitals as well after assessing feedback and reception.

Facilities In OPD Ward

Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of Sir JJ Hospital, claimed to have firsthand knowledge of the suffering endured by transgender people. She said, "Transgenders are also a part of our community. Our constitution has given them rights. So, they should be equally treated as other genders. They have the right to get proper treatment. Due to the absence of special wards, they suffer a lot and are confused about where to go for treatment. In separate wards, they can be treated well. Mental health counselling is also available at the ward".

According to Dr Sapale, the government gave the instruction manual to every transgender person who attended the inaugural ceremony. Doctors, nurses, and other staff members have also received training on how to handle and care for patients properly. Additionally, they have provided this ward with two ventilators, monitors, and a semi-ICU room.

