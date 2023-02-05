All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Towards Inclusivity! Govt Hospital In Mumbai To Have First Outpatient Department Dedicated To Transgender Patients

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards Inclusivity! Govt Hospital In Mumbai To Have First Outpatient Department Dedicated To Transgender Patients

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Maharashtra,  5 Feb 2023 10:12 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital, which is affiliated to the Maharashtra government, will be the first hospital in Mumbai to open a special, separate outpatient department (OPD) for patients in the transgender community who need mental and physical care.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital, which is affiliated to the Maharashtra government, will be the first hospital in Mumbai to open a special, separate outpatient department (OPD) for patients in the transgender community who need mental and physical care.

The transgender unit at GT Hospital was opened on Friday by Girish Mahajan, the minister of Maharashtra Medical Education. The 30-bed unique and specialised unit for transsexual patients had begun operations, he declared.

Sensitivity Training For Hospital Employees

The minister said, "Transgender people as a community have suffered a lot of discrimination and inequality in society even as the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 gives equal rights to the community and any discrimination against them is punishable under law. Now, transgenders can not only avail treatment for their physical illness but also for their mental well-being", reported The New Indian Express.

He continued by saying that training sessions had already been held for the staff so they could learn about the issues the community was facing as well as how to address them. "They should also have general healthcare-accessible benefits", he said. He added that while GT Hospital is the first facility to have such a ward, the authorities will start similar wards in other hospitals as well after assessing feedback and reception.

Facilities In OPD Ward

Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of Sir JJ Hospital, claimed to have firsthand knowledge of the suffering endured by transgender people. She said, "Transgenders are also a part of our community. Our constitution has given them rights. So, they should be equally treated as other genders. They have the right to get proper treatment. Due to the absence of special wards, they suffer a lot and are confused about where to go for treatment. In separate wards, they can be treated well. Mental health counselling is also available at the ward".

According to Dr Sapale, the government gave the instruction manual to every transgender person who attended the inaugural ceremony. Doctors, nurses, and other staff members have also received training on how to handle and care for patients properly. Additionally, they have provided this ward with two ventilators, monitors, and a semi-ICU room.

Also Read: LGBTQ Activist Moves Madras HC For Gender-Neutral Restrooms In Public Spaces

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Inclusivity 
Govt 
Hospital 
Mumbai 
Outpatient Department 
OPD 
Transgender 
Patients 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X