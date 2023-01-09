All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate
Image Credits: Twitter/@cinematicnoodle, Twitter/Kuldeep Singh
LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Delhi,  9 Jan 2023 12:04 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

In a statement, the organisers of Delhi Pride Walk said, "We march against the oppressive attacks and discrimination against transpersons, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, pansexuals, asexuals, gender nonconforming, and intersex people.”

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Following a nearly three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, thousands of members of the LGBTQIA+ community came together in Delhi for the 13th annual Delhi Queer Pride March, filling the city with colours from all over the colour wheel. Rainbow banners and placards were carried as part of the yearly march from the Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar.

The pride walk, which was held on January 8, saw hundreds of people participate, despite the intense cold weather that has affected movement and transport in and around the city.

March For Right To Identity & Love

In a statement issued to the media, the organisers said, "We march against the oppressive attacks and discrimination against transpersons, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, pansexuals, asexuals, gender nonconforming, and intersex people", reported NDTV.

They asserted that legal rights in the country remained valueless unless the society built a culture of "acceptance for personal expression, love in all its consensual forms, across the barriers of gender, caste, class, ability, religion, region, and language which constrain us". "We march for the right to determine our life choices and for the recognition of the same," they added.

Beyond Queer Rights

According to the organisers, the march is also a protest against systematic discrimination against minorities, including but not limited to Muslims, Dalits, Bahujans, Adivasis, and Christians. "We march against the instigators of hatred and terror and denounce lynchings in the name of caste, region, or religion," they said.

In reference to the impending climate emergency, they declared they were marching to denounce environmental injustice, logging, and the eviction of indigenous tribes from their ancestral lands.

The procession was also a memorial for those who died in the pandemic, according to the parade's organisers. "We march in memory of the people who have lost to the covid pandemic, which disproportionately affected queer and trans people. We march to demand healthcare and dignity for all, against discrimination by medical institutions," they stated.

Delhiites Share Pride Walk Experience

Several members and allies of the queer community took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the event that aimed at creating a more welcoming and secure place for the members. From people holding placards that had witty, clever and thought-provoking citizens to pet animals supporting the community, the pride walk saw it all. One user shared similar photos, saying, "my heart is so full".

Several users shared photos from what was their first pride walk ever.

Asking the society to "let them (LGBTQ+) community live", a user, Urvi Vaniya, wrote, "I'm straight but not narrow minded. I support LGBTQ community. It takes no compromise to give people their rights. it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom."

Several others demanded the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India.

While the turnout at Pride Walk in the national capital was high considering the three-year hiatus, India still has a long way to go when it comes to the freedom and rights of LGBTQIA+ community members. Organisers hope that the visuals of the pride walk contribute to the fight for queer justice in the country.

Also Read: Historic Amendment! For The First Time In 42 Years, AIDWA Extends Membership To Transwomen

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Rainbow 
Winter 
Delhi Pride Walk 
Members 
Allies 
Participate 
LGBTQ 
LGBTQIA+ 
Queer 

Must Reads

Unrelated Images Viral As Damage To Vande Bharat Express After Stone Pelting Incident
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate
'Police Ki Pathshala': Prayagraj Police Raises Awareness Via Social Media To Alert Citizens Against Cybercrimes
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X