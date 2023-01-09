Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate

Following a nearly three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, thousands of members of the LGBTQIA+ community came together in Delhi for the 13th annual Delhi Queer Pride March, filling the city with colours from all over the colour wheel. Rainbow banners and placards were carried as part of the yearly march from the Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar.

The pride walk, which was held on January 8, saw hundreds of people participate, despite the intense cold weather that has affected movement and transport in and around the city.

March For Right To Identity & Love

In a statement issued to the media, the organisers said, "We march against the oppressive attacks and discrimination against transpersons, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, pansexuals, asexuals, gender nonconforming, and intersex people", reported NDTV.

They asserted that legal rights in the country remained valueless unless the society built a culture of "acceptance for personal expression, love in all its consensual forms, across the barriers of gender, caste, class, ability, religion, region, and language which constrain us". "We march for the right to determine our life choices and for the recognition of the same," they added.

Beyond Queer Rights

According to the organisers, the march is also a protest against systematic discrimination against minorities, including but not limited to Muslims, Dalits, Bahujans, Adivasis, and Christians. "We march against the instigators of hatred and terror and denounce lynchings in the name of caste, region, or religion," they said.

In reference to the impending climate emergency, they declared they were marching to denounce environmental injustice, logging, and the eviction of indigenous tribes from their ancestral lands.

The procession was also a memorial for those who died in the pandemic, according to the parade's organisers. "We march in memory of the people who have lost to the covid pandemic, which disproportionately affected queer and trans people. We march to demand healthcare and dignity for all, against discrimination by medical institutions," they stated.

Delhiites Share Pride Walk Experience

Several members and allies of the queer community took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the event that aimed at creating a more welcoming and secure place for the members. From people holding placards that had witty, clever and thought-provoking citizens to pet animals supporting the community, the pride walk saw it all. One user shared similar photos, saying, "my heart is so full".

delhi pride was lurrrrvley 🏳️‍🌈 my heart is so full 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/BMDEMl4I4e — 🌶👽 (@cinematicnoodle) January 8, 2023

Several users shared photos from what was their first pride walk ever.

First visit to pride and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/hUsMAfAfVB — Kuldeep singh (@singhkullu01) January 9, 2023

Asking the society to "let them (LGBTQ+) community live", a user, Urvi Vaniya, wrote, "I'm straight but not narrow minded. I support LGBTQ community. It takes no compromise to give people their rights. it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom."

I'm straight but not narrow minded. I support LGBTQ community. It takes no compromise to give people their rights. it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom.let them breath let them live🌈 #LGBTQ #DelhiPride #Trending #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/srQJQ2Srtb — Urvi Vaniya (@UrviVaniya) January 9, 2023

Several others demanded the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India.

Gender rights activist and supporters of LGBTQ community takes part in Delhi Pride March on 8 January 2023 in New Delhi - India pic.twitter.com/EKBa4Yn6D9 — Deep Nair (@deep_nair16) January 9, 2023

While the turnout at Pride Walk in the national capital was high considering the three-year hiatus, India still has a long way to go when it comes to the freedom and rights of LGBTQIA+ community members. Organisers hope that the visuals of the pride walk contribute to the fight for queer justice in the country.

Also Read: Historic Amendment! For The First Time In 42 Years, AIDWA Extends Membership To Transwomen