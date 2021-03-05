Delhi Police To Set Up 'Monitoring Cell' To Fastrack Cases Of Transgender Persons

In a welcome move, Delhi Police will be setting up a dedicated monitoring cell to keep track of the cases against transgender persons to ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of crimes against members of the community.

According to The Indian Express, the monitoring cell will be headed by an officer with the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP). The decision was taken days after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to ensure the rights of transgender persons under (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Last month, the DCP (Legal Cell) Rajesh Deo had issued an order in this regard.

The order stated that the authorities were responsible not just to take adequate measures for the welfare of the community but also take steps to actively rescue, protect and rehabilitate such community members.



In the order, Rajesh Deo further explained, "As per Section 18 of the Act, it is a punishable offence if anyone harms or injures or endangers the life, safety, health or well-being, whether mental or physical, of a transgender person or tends to do acts, including causing physical abuse, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, economic abuse.(it) will be punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than six months, but which may extend to two years with fine."



Deo further added that as per the mandate under Section 11 of the Act, the police commissioner had directed the JCP of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) to establish the monitoring cell.

Earlier, the Delhi government issued an order to mandate all its departments, offices, district authorities, municipal corporations, state-run companies, and the police to have separate and exclusive washrooms for transgender persons.

