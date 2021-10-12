All section
Interesting To Watch! DC Comics Bring Forth Bisexual Superman

LGBTQ+
Others/World,  12 Oct 2021 1:17 PM GMT

In the new comic, the traditionally heterosexual superhero will embark on a same-sex relationship. Jonathan Kent will take forward the mantle from his father Clark Kent.

On an annual LGBTQ awareness event, the National Coming Out Day, DC Comics made a new announcement stating that in the next comic book issue of Superman, the main character would be involved in a homosexual relationship with his friend Jay Nakamura. The new series, where Jonathan Kent will take over from his father Clark Kent, is titled 'Superman: Son of Kal-El'. Since its release in July, Jon has already battled wildfires caused by climate change, seen a high school shooting and protested against the deportation of refugees.

Duo To Be Romantically Involved

The earlier issue showed that Jon had struck a friendship with Jay Nakamura, a pink-haired reporter. According to the international publication BBC, DC Comics said that the pair will get involved romantically after Jon burns out mentally and physically from trying to save everyone he can! However, the plot details are yet to be revealed by DC Comics, which tweeted a picture showing Jon and Jay sharing a kiss.

Tom Taylor, the series writer, said that he pondered what Superman should do in the present age when he was given the opportunity. Further, he said, "It struck me that it would be a real missed opportunity if we replaced Clark Kent with another straight white saviour". He was thrilled to know that DC Comics were already thinking over this idea of the new Superman being a bisexual.

Fundamental Shift In People's Mindset

The series writer said that there had been a fundamental shift in people's mindsets in recent years. He said, "Ten years ago, five years ago, this would have been more difficult, but I think things have shifted in a welcome way". Taylor also mentioned that despite a few 'trolls' on social media, the majority response from people so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

Also Read: Super 30 Fame Anand Kumar Joins Japanese Initiative To Transform School Education

