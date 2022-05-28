This Social Media Platform Will Give Safe Space For Women, Transgenders To Express Themselves

All section
Image Credits: The Indian Express (Representational)

LGBTQ+
India,  28 May 2022 10:47 AM GMT

‘Coto’ aims to carve out a space online free of trolling and abuse. The Web3 platform promises to “narrow the gender divide” on social media where “men outnumber women”.

A traditional social media platform called 'coto', meant exclusively for women and transgender people is set to be launched in June 2022 to prevent incessant trolling, rape and death threats for speaking out.

The Web3 platform aims to carve out online space free of abuse and trolling. It promises to "narrow the gender divide" on social media where males outnumber females.

'Coto' or 'Coming Together' is the latest offering from Eve World-a Web3 women-only social community platform, where women and transgender people can freely express themselves and gain traction for their entrepreneurial ventures, The Print reported.

Safe Platform To Express Oneself

It is founded by Aparna Acharekar, a former programming head at the video streaming platform Zee5, former chief executive officer of Zee5 Tarun Katial, and Rajneel Kumar, former business head for expansion projects and head of products at ZEE5.

"To make the internet inclusive and empowering, it is imperative to have a safe platform where we can express ourselves freely. Women, including transgenders, don't get the chance to have intimate conversations, leading to self-censorship," told Acharekar.

Coto is an essential step in a country where women across cities have regularly held protests demanding safety in public areas. Campaigns like 'Why Loiter' and 'Take Back The Night' have witnessed hundreds of women take to the streets to demand safety and accountability.

Blockchain Technology To Ensure Privacy

The foundation for coto is Web3, or the third-generation internet, addressing concerns like manipulation of algorithms, breach of data and identity theft. Blockchain technology will ensure privacy and fill the loopholes of Web2.

"The platform will enable members to freely create, curate, consume and own content. The decentralised nature of blockchain will help overcome privacy issues," says Katial.

While women and transgender people will be allowed to post anonymously on this app, safeguards have been put in place that kicks in during the registration process.

The platform also intends to monetise and help members showcase their business products through online marketplaces for women entrepreneurs.

