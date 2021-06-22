Bihar Sets Up First-Ever Shelter Home For Transgender Persons In Patna

Bihar sets up the first-ever shelter cum skills training center in Patna's Khagaul and has started functioning with five inmates.

A Bihar based NGO called 'Dostana Safar' established this shelter home under the 'Garima Greh' scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The district administration is directly supervising the project.

One of its kind shelter home

The shelter home has taken its name from the scheme and is called 'Garima Griha'. Garima Griha is constructed as a three-storeyed building with a capacity of 25 transgender inmates at one time. The skill training programmes are designed to empower and expose them to the mainstream and make them self sufficient to make a livelihood. According to a report in The Times of India, a separate skill training block for training in soft skills has also been developed.

Reshma Prasad, Secretary of Dostana Safar, says in the report that they have identified 11 transgenders, five of them have already been shifted to the shelter home. Among the 11, nine are trans women. She adds, " it is open for those transgender people who do not have any means of income and are abandoned by the family. We will make them self-reliant to earn their livelihood instead of begging."

Computer literacy programmes, language courses and entrepreneurship skills will be taught in addition to Make-up, dance and yoga. They also plan to start a coaching class to prepare them for recruitment in the police service. Educational institutes like Notre Dame Academy and Patna Women's College have shown interest in training these transgender persons.

Reactions from the community

An 18-year-old transgender from Phulwarisharif, Patna, is a government job aspirant, who thinks of this shelter home as a blessing for the community. Another trans person from Muzzaffarnagar with the dream of joining the police force says that this shelter home can serve as a platform for them to achieve their dreams. The person adds, "I had to leave my home because of social stigma. Now, I want to make my family proud of me."

Also read- This Bengaluru Café Run By Specially-Abled Team Is Breaking Stereotypes, Empowering Lives