Axis Bank Unveils New Policy For LGBTQIA Comunity, Allows Same-Sex Couple To Have Joint Accounts

Three years after the Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377, Axis Bank on Monday, September 6, announced a charter of policies and practices for its employees and customers from the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual, among others) community.

OPEN - A simple four letter word that can have profound meaning. It can mean different things to different people. And that's the beauty! When we are OPEN to differences, we embrace diversity, with values of equity and inclusion. We are always #DilSeOpen. #ComeAsYouAre. pic.twitter.com/YAcy977sYN — Axis Bank (@AxisBank) September 6, 2021

The Initiatives

