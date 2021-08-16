All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Freedom From Notions: Assam Invites Transgender Persons To Independence Day Function For First Time

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Freedom From Notions: Assam Invites Transgender Persons To Independence Day Function For First Time

Assam,  16 Aug 2021 7:52 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-16T14:19:27+05:30

Writer : Tashafi Nazir 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Around 20-25 inmates of a shelter home for transgender people called 'Tritiyo Nivas' were official invitees at the Independence Day programme in Assam's Guwahati.

‌In a first, the Assam government officially invited members of the transgender community on Sunday, 15th August, to mark the completion of 74 years of the country's freedom.

In the central function held at Guwahati, around 20-25 inmates of a shelter home for transgender people called 'Tritiyo Nivas' were official invitees at the Independence Day programme, Swati Bidhan Baruah, associate vice-chairperson of Transgender Welfare Board of Assam said, NDTV reported.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the National Flag, which was held with a limited audience keeping in view the COVID-19 protocols.

"Transgender people never used to be part of such kind of events as they never made it to the invitees' list. So it is a big step," Swati said, as quoted by NDTV.

Baruah added that the community has been looking forward to the day when they would actively participate in these celebrations and perform cultural items.


Nurses Felicitated

The Chief Minister also paid a visit to the residence of nurse Daizy Das, working at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and felicitated her for a record of giving the highest vaccine shots during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of her colleagues, Garima Das and Jonaki Daimary, were also rewarded for their role in the COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the 2011 Census, Assam has a transgender population of more than 11,000 people, including more than 1,000 children. The majority of these people belong to the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The state flagged off its first exclusive vaccination drive for the transgender community in May, which was the first such step reported in the whole country.

Also Read: No Guard Of Honour At Airports, Public Places, Says Karnataka CM


Tashafi Nazir
Palak Agrawal
Tashafi Nazir
Transgender people 
Transgenders In Assam 
Independence Day 
Assam CM 
