Historic Amendment! For The First Time In 42 Years, AIDWA Extends Membership To Transwomen

Transpeople are slowly but surely gaining a place and recognition in the mainstream as they continue the struggle for their rights and identity. In a piece of good news leading to the same, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) has decided to amend its membership policies to accept transwomen into the association. The historical amendment in the association's over four decades of existence will see transgender people joining the association and becoming the community's voice.

AIDWA, Now Voice Of Woman

The AIDWA, established in 1981, is a national-level mass organisation of women committed to achieving democracy, equality, and women's emancipation. Despite their organisational presence in 23 states across the country and a current membership of over eleven million, they did not have a regulation that spoke specifically about transwomen and their participation. Bringing a change to this system for the first time in four decades, the women's wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has now made a historic amendment to the AIDWA constitution.

According to this amendment announced at the 13th national conference on January 8, the association would now expand its membership to transwomen. The amendment was brought in Article 4(c), which states that any woman, including transwoman, who was 15 years of age or above and who agrees with the aims and objectives of AIDWA could become a member. Speaking about the move, association Vice President U Vasuki said that the membership for transwomen would enable the association to study their problems in detail, help find solutions, and raise demands together.

Taking Ahead The Discussion On Women

Along with the decision to open membership for transwomen, the conference also saw deliberations on six papers previously discussed at state levels. Among these include a paper on 'Climate change and women,' 'National Education Policy, 2020: A setback for women's struggle for equality', 'Rights of the girl child,' 'The women's movement in India and the freedom struggle,' and the 'Women's rights and the question of unity.' They set out for an urgent revision of policies on both macro and micro levels and looked for long-term solutions that could be implemented on an administrative level.

In regard to the education policy, the association put forth practical demands on preschool-school education, ICDS, and expansion of public funding. For the protection of girl child's rights, they called for stricter implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, the right to health and education, allocation of separate and adequate budgets for welfare schemes for girls, and strict monitoring of child marriages and girl child trafficking.

According to a report by The Hindu, they also looked into discussions on unemployment and women and set demands to register women in all occupations as workers and enable equal pay for equal work. The demands also touched upon the rural employment scheme's expansion, social security provision, and maternity entitlements for all women employees.

