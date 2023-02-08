All section
Caste discrimination
New Delhi To Get Brand New Unique LGBTQ+ Community Centre, Aims To Create Safe Space For Queer Groups

Image Credits: Naz Foundation, Wikimedia (Representational)

LGBTQ+
New Delhi To Get Brand New Unique LGBTQ+ Community Centre, Aims To Create Safe Space For Queer Groups

Delhi,  8 Feb 2023

The Delhi Centre will be the first of its type in the city. It will provide a range of services, including counselling, sexual health, a resource centre, Queer discussion podcasts to all of India, and a gathering place for LGBTQ+ groups to come together and support one another.

A silent auction will be held at the residence of the Mexican Ambassador in New Delhi on February 12, and all the proceeds will go towards constructing a brand new LGBTQ+ community centre for the Naz Foundation. Prizes include luxury vacations, fashion and lifestyle products, and experiences hand-picked by the best in the business.

This Delhi centre will be the first of its type in the city. It will provide a range of services, including counselling, sexual health, a resource centre, queer discussion podcasts to all of India, and a gathering place for LGBTQ+ groups to come together and support one another.

“Our vision is to create a bustling space where the LGBTQ+ community feels safe, engaged and right at home. Section 377 may have been read down, but we have a long way to go towards acceptance and equality. A centre like this strives to take the next step in creating that safe and equal space for the community,” stated The Naz Foundation founder Anjali Gopalan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Silent Auction To Raise Funds

A silent auction is being held to collect money for the centre’s construction and maintenance expenditures. The dinner, which will take place at the Mexican Ambassador’s residence, is set to be a lavish affair. “We are thrilled to be hosting the event to support the centre. It’s wonderful to see the idea take shape in India", said HRE Federico Salas, the Mexican ambassador to India. “I have seen such centres worldwide turning into an anchor and shelter for the community", he added. The silent auction will feature lavish vacations from Goa to Florida, luxury clothing from LV to Tarun Tahiliani, designer home goods, artwork from notable artists like Mario Miranda, curated experiences, and meals at a few of the best restaurants in the nation.

It’s about time our National Capital had a warm and vibrant centre like this, says celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia, who serves on the centre’s advisory board and provides her wonderful dining experience to the auction. I hope the neighbourhood and our supporters return to the auction to support the cause.

The government has given the community rights by abolishing section 377, but Indian citizens still have to accept it. LGBTQ is still considered taboo in the country by some people. An initiative like this will boost social recognition for the community and make the community more acceptable to the citizen of India.

