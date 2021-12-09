22-Yr-Old Nadira Mehrin Becomes Kerala's First Transwoman To Enrol For Second PG Course

All section
22-Yr-Old Nadira Mehrin Becomes Keralas First Transwoman To Enrol For Second PG Course

Image Credits: Samayam Malayalam

Kerala,  9 Dec 2021 10:43 AM GMT

A native of Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, Mehrin has enrolled for a master's programme in theatre at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. With this feat, she is getting closer to her dreams and carving a space for other trans students.

Nadira Mehrin has brought laurels to her state by becoming the first transwoman to enrol for a second post-graduation course under the Kerala government's transgender quota. Having big dreams in her eyes, the 22-year-old believes that education is everything and it is the only tool that can bring positive changes in society.

A native of Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, Mehrin has enrolled for a master's programme in theatre at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. With this feat, she is getting closer to her dreams and carving a space for other trans students.

"I have always been independent, and that has given me the confidence to face the challenges," she said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

Vocal About Her Identity

The young transwoman has proved that anything can be achieved if one has zeal and vigour throughout her journey. Mehrin was 16-years-old when she realised that she did not identify with the gender assigned to her. She opened up on her gender identity when she was 17, which followed a stressful period.

"It was a challenging period. I was kicked out of my home, and I had no means even to continue my under-graduate studies," Mehrin recalls.

But that did not stop her from fulfilling her dreams. The trans community came to her rescue and helped her continue education without dropping out even once. She completed her bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from AJ College of Science and Technology, Thonnakkal, and pursued her master's in political science from University College, Thiruvananthapuram. Now, she has enrolled herself on a second master's programme. She was the first in Kerala to enrol in the government's transgender quota for her first post-graduation degree, and now for her second master's degree.

'Proud Of My Achievements'

Mehrin says that she is vocal about her identity and tries to carve a space for others who will follow suit in education or any other field. Although she has still not been accepted at home but is in touch with her family.

"My family is happy that I didn't end up as a failure and are proud of my achievements," she said, adding that she wants to try her hand at every opportunity life offers. So she does modelling, has been a newsreader, has acted in an anthology film and is now pursuing theatre arts.

Also Read: Rajnarayan Mishra: The Forgotten Hero Who Made Supreme Sacrifice For His Motherland At Just 24

X