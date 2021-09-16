All section
Caste discrimination
Attorney General Gives Nod For Contempt Action Against YouTuber For Remarks About SC

Image Credit: Twitter/ AjeetBhartiFanClub, News18

The Logical Indian Crew

Attorney General Gives Nod For Contempt Action Against YouTuber For Remarks About SC

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

India,  16 Sep 2021 12:18 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-16T20:05:52+05:30

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Attorney General KK Venugopal agreed to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti for his alleged remarks criticising the Supreme Court and its judges in one of his videos. In his letter of consent, the A-G said that he found the contents of the video, which has been watched by about 1.7 lakh people, as "highly derogatory, vituperative and gross" to the Supreme Court of India and the judiciary as a whole.

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Tuesday, September 15, agreed to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti for his alleged remarks criticising the Supreme Court and its judges in one of his videos. In his letter of consent, the A-G said that he found the contents of the video, which has been watched by about 1.7 lakh people, as "highly derogatory, vituperative and gross" to the Supreme Court of India and the judiciary as a whole. The remarks were intended to denigrate the courts, he said.

"The allegations made by Mr. Ajeet Bharti against the Supreme Court are, among other things, of bribery, favouritism and abuse of power," he added. A lawyer identified as Kritika Singh sought to initiate contempt proceedings against Bharti, who runs the "DO Politics" YouTube channel.

'Supreme Court Judges Are Sinners'

According to Singh's complaint, on June 24, Bharti had also allegedly referred to the Supreme Court judges as "sinners", saying that they get "blackmailed" by advocates.

The A-G also referred to some of Bharti's objectionable comments, including the one where he said, "Prashant Bhushan showed the Supreme Court its real place, all at the expense of Rs 1". He said that, "Whatever might have been the motive behind the making of these scurrilous statements, it was obvious that the speaker who is quite educated would have known that the result would be to attract the contempt jurisdiction of the Supreme Court…"

Kritika Singh, a lawyer, had written to KK Venugopal seeking the grant of consent under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, a condition precedent for initiating a criminal contempt by a person other than the court.
She had referred to some alleged objectionable comments made by Ajeet Bharti against the top court and its judges in his video of June 24 this year. The A-G also noted that Bharti who is "quite educated" should have known that his remarks would would lead to contempt proceedings.

Also read: Did Kerala Police Stop Hindus From Celebrating Ganeshotsav? No, Viral Claim Is False


Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Criticism of supreme court 

