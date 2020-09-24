Delhi Riots Accused Gulfisha Fatima Says She Was Subjected To Mental Torture In Jail

A student activist, Gulfisha Fatima, who is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), told the Delhi court on September 22 that she was being subjected to mental torture by the jail authorities.

Fatima, an MBA graduate, in her submissions before the Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat alleged that she constantly faced discrimination by the jail staff who called her an educated terrorist.

"I am facing mental harassment here. If I hurt myself, only jail authorities will be responsible for it," she alleged.

The court asked her counsellor Mehmood Parcha to file an application regarding the same.

The court earlier took cognizance of the cases of conspiracy during the riots in Delhi and called the 15 accused to appear before it. The court directed that a copy of charge sheets must be handed over to the counsels of the accused and put-up the case for further consideration on October 3.

The police said that it has mentioned the chronology of the conspiracy in the riots and the evidence included WhatsApp chats where the key conspirators were guiding their foot soldiers to create violence in the area. According to the police, WhatsApp groups were being used to conspire in Seelampur and Jafrabad area. There were 25 protest sites for which 25 WhatsApp groups were created each with the impression that these were anti-CAA groups but through these conspirators were guided, police added.

The charge sheet claims that Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid had planned to carry out violent protests during the visit of US president Donald Trump to India and meetings for the same took place in the Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Jamia Nagar.

"Umar Khalid reportedly assured that through his contacts (in PFI) logistical support will be provided," the police said. The violent riots in Delhi that broke out on February 24 left 53 people dead and around 400 people were injured.

