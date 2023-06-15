13 Steps To Write Partnership Agreement: Know All About It

A written partnership agreement is a legal document describing how a business is managed. It specifies the partnership in detail and outlines the assets, profit splits, and responsibilities of each partner.

Partnership agreements show the rules for how the partners will run the business, setting clear expectations for all parties involved. All the required clauses have to be written in the agreement to avoid issues in the future. A legal expert can help you out in such cases. If you are a do-it-yourself person, then these 13 steps will come in handy to draft a partnership agreement manually.

A proper partnership agreement has to have the following details:

Title and Goals: Choose a suitable title that accurately represents the type of partnership being formed, such as limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships, general partnerships. Clearly state the goals and objectives of the partnership agreement, outlining what the partners aim to achieve together.

Duration: Specify the duration for which the partnership will be in effect, whether it's for a fixed period or an ongoing arrangement.

Contributions: Define the specific contributions that each partner will make to the partnership, such as cash, property, services, or any other relevant forms of contribution.

Ownership Interests: Outline the ownership interests of each partner, indicating the proportion or percentage of ownership they have in the partnership.

Roles and Responsibilities: Clearly define the roles and responsibilities of each partner in managing the partnership, specifying their individual duties and obligations. Establish the authority and decision-making power of each partner in relation to the partnership's operations.

Accounting Obligations: Include any accounting obligations that apply to each partner, such as the requirement to maintain accurate financial records or to provide periodic financial reports.

Profit Distribution: Explain how profits and losses will be distributed among the partners, typically based on the agreed-upon ownership or profit-sharing ratios.

Salaries and Benefits: Specify the salaries, work hours, sick leave policies, vacation policies, and any other benefits applicable to each partner

Outside Business Activities: Address permissions and restrictions regarding any outside business activities that partners may engage in while being part of the partnership.

Buyout Options: Include information about buyout options for partners, detailing the process and terms under which a partner can be bought out or exit the partnership.

Adding or Removing Partners: Describe the process for adding new partners to the existing partnership or removing original partners from the partnership.

Unique Circumstances: Incorporate clauses or provisions that establish specific rules for unique circumstances, such as dispute resolution mechanisms or decision-making protocols in case of conflicts or disagreements.

Termination: Define the circumstances under which the partnership can be terminated, including the procedures and obligations for winding up the partnership's affairs. It is essential to consult with legal professionals or business advisors to ensure that the partnership agreement meets the partners' specific needs and complies with relevant laws and regulations.

What Should Be Covered in a Partnership Agreement?

Ownership Percentage: The agreement can be designed to reflect the varying levels of commitment from each partner to the business. This can encompass contributions such as startup costs, equipment, services, or property, which are explicitly outlined in the agreement. These contributions often determine the respective ownership percentages held by each partner in the business.

Distribution of Profits and Losses: The agreement should establish how the profits and losses will be allocated among the partners, whether based on their ownership percentages or through equal distribution. This provision serves to prevent potential conflicts in the future.



Partnership Duration: It is essential for the partnership agreement to specify the duration or term of the partnership. In cases where partnerships are formed without a predetermined end date, this section can clarify such arrangements. Additionally, partnerships may dissolve upon reaching specific milestones, and the agreement can incorporate provisions to address such circumstances.

Decision-Making and Dispute Resolution: Clear guidelines for decision-making authority and mechanisms for resolving disputes are crucial to mitigate conflicts within the partnership. The partnership agreement should explicitly outline the decision-making process and the steps involved in resolving disputes.

Authority: The agreement should define the authority of each partner and outline the circumstances under which partners can legally bind the company. It should also establish the terms and procedures for exercising such authority.

Withdrawal or Death: Procedures for managing the departure or death of a partner should be included in the partnership agreement. This may involve implementing a buy and sell agreement that includes a valuation process, the redistribution of company assets, or changes in ownership.

Did you know: A trader from Prato and Florence named Francesco di Marco Datini established the first partnership firm in 1383. Although they were not formally partnerships, the Covoni firm (1336–1401) and the Del Buono–Bencivenni company (1336–1401) have both been referred to as early partnerships.

Types of Business Partnerships

General Partnership

A general partnership does not require the formation of a separate legal entity. Instead, partners establish the partnership by entering into an agreement. Forming and dissolving a general partnership is relatively simple, often occurring when a partner dies or becomes bankrupt.

In a general partnership, ownership and profits are typically divided equally among the partners, although the ownership percentages may vary. Each partner has the authority to enter into contracts or loans on behalf of the business. However, all partners have unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for the business's debts and legal obligations.

Limited Partnership

Limited partnerships are formal business entities that require authorisation from the state. They consist of at least one general partner who assumes liability for the business and one or more limited partners who contribute capital but have no involvement in managing the business. Limited partners invest in the business with the expectation of financial returns and are protected from being personally liable for the business's debts and obligations.

Limited Liability Partnership

A limited liability partnership operates similarly to a general partnership, where all partners actively participate in managing the business. However, in a limited liability partnership, partners have limited liability for the actions of other partners. While all partners collectively share responsibility for the business's debts and liabilities, they are not personally liable for mistakes or errors made by their fellow partners.

To ensure that your partnership agreement is comprehensive, legally sound, and tailored to your specific needs, consider leveraging the expertise of professionals. Vakilsearch, a trusted provider of legal services, offers specialised assistance in drafting partnership agreements and other legal documents.

With their guidance, you can navigate the complexities of partnership agreements with confidence, safeguarding the interests of all partners and promoting a thriving business relationship. Don't leave your partnership agreement to chance. Partner with Vakilsearch today and take the first step towards a successful and secure partnership.

Also Read: PF Amount Withdrawal For Home Loan Repayment, Step-by-Step Guide