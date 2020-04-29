Locals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

In yet another shocking incident of violence against the corona warriors, locals allegedly threw stones at the police personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in an area in Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

According to the reports, a police officer was injured during the attack.

Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police, RP Barot, said that five persons have been arrested for the attack, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

He further added that some of the residents in Dindoli area were furious after spotting a PCR (police control room) van which had reached to enforce the lockdown, asking people to stay home and avoid venturing out during the outbreak.

"We a sent a PCR van in the area after coming to know that people were roaming around and not adhering to the lockdown norms. When the police asked locals to stay indoors, some of them got angry and started throwing stones at the policemen," said DCP Barot.

He also informed that additional force was sent to the area and the situation was brought under control.

Several reports have highlighted the growing instances of assaults against the police personnel in different parts of the country.

In a separate incident, residents of a village in Haryana's Ambala reportedly attacked the police and the doctors on Monday, April 27, in an attempt to disrupt the cremation of a COVID-19 suspect.

A Head Constable and a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Nuh district of Haryana were attacked and beaten up by 11 people while they were on the lockdown duty on Sunday, April 12.

This comes at a time when the Central government while putting its foot down had passed an ordinance adopting a zero-tolerance policy for over attacks on corona warriors.

