Latest News

Locals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

Surat’s Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Barot said that five persons have been arrested for the attack in which a policeman was injured.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   29 April 2020 2:46 PM GMT
Written By : Palak Agrawal | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Locals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

Image Credits: Virarjun

In yet another shocking incident of violence against the corona warriors, locals allegedly threw stones at the police personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in an area in Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

According to the reports, a police officer was injured during the attack.

Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police, RP Barot, said that five persons have been arrested for the attack, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

He further added that some of the residents in Dindoli area were furious after spotting a PCR (police control room) van which had reached to enforce the lockdown, asking people to stay home and avoid venturing out during the outbreak.

"We a sent a PCR van in the area after coming to know that people were roaming around and not adhering to the lockdown norms. When the police asked locals to stay indoors, some of them got angry and started throwing stones at the policemen," said DCP Barot.

He also informed that additional force was sent to the area and the situation was brought under control.

Several reports have highlighted the growing instances of assaults against the police personnel in different parts of the country.

In a separate incident, residents of a village in Haryana's Ambala reportedly attacked the police and the doctors on Monday, April 27, in an attempt to disrupt the cremation of a COVID-19 suspect.

A Head Constable and a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Nuh district of Haryana were attacked and beaten up by 11 people while they were on the lockdown duty on Sunday, April 12.

This comes at a time when the Central government while putting its foot down had passed an ordinance adopting a zero-tolerance policy for over attacks on corona warriors.

Also Read: 'Midday Meals To Be Provided Even During Summer Vacation': Union HRD Ministry

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Plasma Therapy Not Approved As COVID-19 Treatment, Use Only For Trial: ICMR

NewsPlasma Therapy Not Approved As COVID-19 Treatment, Use Only For Trial: ICMR

Locals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

Latest NewsLocals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Ordinance, Up To 3 Yrs Jail Term For Preventing Burial Of COVID-19 Victims

NewsTamil Nadu Govt Issues Ordinance, Up To 3 Yrs Jail Term For Preventing Burial Of COVID-19 Victims

World Press Freedom Ranking: Has Indian News Media Lost Credibility?

ExclusiveWorld Press Freedom Ranking: Has Indian News Media Lost Credibility?

Fact Check: Are Leopards Roaming Streets Of Punjab Amid Lockdown?

Fact CheckFact Check: Are Leopards Roaming Streets Of Punjab Amid Lockdown?

COVID-19 Warriors: This Team Is Providing Essentials To Over 8,000 Sex Workers In Asia

ExclusiveCOVID-19 Warriors: This Team Is Providing Essentials To Over 8,000 Sex Workers In Asia's Largest Red Light Area