Rajasthan: 40-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Being Put In School Amid Lockdown

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in a government school premises in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district



According to the reports, the incident took place on Thursday night, April 23. The three accused, Rishikesh Meena, Lakhan Regar and Kamal Kharwal have been arrested and produced before the court.

According to The Indian Express, the woman was gang-raped by these three men who found her alone at night. In her statement to the Sawai Madhopur police, the woman said she had gone to Dausa jail to visit her son, who is an accused in a gang rape and POCSO case lodged in Jaipur in 2015.

Once the lockdown started she said that she had been stuck in Sawai Madhopur for over a month. Reportedly the woman was also an accused in the gang rape-POCSO case but she was acquitted in March 2019.

SP Sudheer Choudhary, Sawai Madhopur, stated that her son was shifted from jail in Jaipur to Dausa due to coronavirus. She had been moving around in the district for the past month. On April 23, when she reached a village, the beat constable informed the head constable about her.

The villagers, head constable, and two government teachers then took a collective decision to accommodate her at the school for the night. The school teachers then left for their homes.

The accused had allegedly taken advantage of the darkness and had entered the school and raped the woman.

"A case has been registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman on Friday. The accused, identified as Rishikesh Meena, Lakhan Regar and Kamal Kharwal, have been arrested and produced before a court," Deputy Superintendent of Police Parth Sharma said.

He further added that a medical test has been conducted and her statements have been recorded. She has now been sent to a local quarantine facility. On her complaint, a team was formed which arrested the accused.



Sadly, this is one of the several cases of sexual violence and crimes against women that have witnessed a sharp surge during the lockdown.

According to a report by Gulf News, India's National Commission for Women (NCW) registered 587 domestic violence complaints between March 23 and April 16. Moreover, more than 50 helplines have been started across India to help women facing domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown. The helplines are run by police, women welfare departments and NGOs working for the rights of women.

