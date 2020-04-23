No Electricity, Filthy Toilets: Doctors Release Video Of Quarantine Centre In UP

Doctors and front line health workers treating COVID-19 patients in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh were shifted to a guest house from a government-run school on late Wednesday night after several videos highlighted the filthy conditions of the centre.

The medical staff are under 'active quarantine' which means that they cannot go home as they run the risk of transmitting the virus.

The staff wrote to the chief medical officer of the district seeking attention.

According to NDTV, the doctors in their written complaint said that they were entrusted with providing medical attention to the COVID-19 patients in the district and were placed under quarantine in the government school on Tuesday morning.

However, the video released by the doctors brings attention to the state's laxity in ensuring the safety of the medical staff.

In one of the videos, which was reportedly shot at 3 AM on Wednesday, one of the staff members can be heard saying that there has been no electricity in the centre.

"The urinals have no pipes and the latrines are choked. This is how we are supposed to live in active quarantine," the men in the first video say.

Video is From Raibareli in Uttar Pradesh



Yesterday Govt promised better facilities for Doctors



Yesterday Govt promised better facilities for Doctors

Situation is worst for Doctors in some areas

The second video points to the quality food served to the health staff.



A man in the video complains about the food that was served for lunch. The food in the video, poori and sabji was clumped together, packed in polythene bags and carelessly delivered to them.

this the situation of corona cure center of #Raebareli

NDTV reported one of the doctors saying, "Sleeping arrangements are such that there is a school with big classrooms; each room has four beds. This is against the rules of active quarantine. A 20-litre water bottle was given to us last night and we were told this had to be shared."





In response to the now-viral videos and complaint, the chief medical officer of the district said that all the raised concerns had been addressed.



"I inspected the place myself and I did not find the facilities up to the mark. With the help of the administration, we have shifted them to a nearby guest house and we will ensure they have no issues with living condition or food," Dr SK Sharma said.

"We are also arranging for a live kitchen there so the doctors can get hot cooked food," he added.

Several incidents where the "corona warriors" have been mistreated have been reported in the past few weeks.

Reports of doctors and health care workers being abused and assaulted have made headlines, which prompted the Indian Medical Association to demand a law to protect medical professionals from attacks on duty.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, the Central government, on Wednesday, April 22 amended the Epidemic Act, 1987 and brought in an ordinance under which any person who attacks a health worker who is treating COVID-19 cases can be jailed for a maximum of seven years and will have to pay hefty penalties.

