Three Migrant Labourers Crushed To Death Barely 1 Km From Village In MP

Three migrant labourers reached their home district, Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh but were crushed to death while they were asleep, just a km away from their village. The labourers were stranded in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for weeks amid the lockdown.

The incident took place when the driver of a truck lost control over the hefty vehicle at around 4 am in Bherugarh area of Ujjain district while the labourers were sleeping on the roadside near a temple, The New Indian Express.

Vikram Singh, his wife Bhooli and Badrilal Banjara, all hailed from Mohanpura village and were brought to Ujjain from Rajasthan after several efforts by the Madhya Pradesh government.

There were reports that the three had gone to their village Mohanpura after they reached Ujjain, however, they were stopped by villagers from entering the village demanding their COVID-19 checkup to be done at the hospital.

The helpless labourers had to go back to Ujjain to give their samples at the hospital and met with an accident while they were on their way back to their village.

After travelling on foot to their village, the three migrants decide to sleep on the roadside with other labourers near the temple as they were tired.

Ujjain district superintendent of police, Sachin Atulkar, said that the truck which ran over the labourers was seized, but the truck driver managed to escape.

In a major relief for all stranded migrant workers, students and tourists across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a statement which allows the movement of such people with certain conditions.

All states have been asked to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for the movement of such people.

GoI issues order to State/UTs to facilitate Inter-State mvmt of stranded people inc. #MigrantLabourers, in the country.

GoI issues order to State/UTs to facilitate Inter-State mvmt of stranded people inc. #MigrantLabourers, in the country.

All persons to be medically screened at source & destination; & kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines.#COVID19

Nodal authorities shall register stranded persons within their states or union territories, the ministry said.

As per the guidelines, all such people will be medically screened at source and destination and kept in home or institutional quarantine on arrival. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups.

The MHA also advised them to use Aarogya Setu app through which "their health status can be monitored and tracked".

