World Trade Organization To Be Led By Woman For First Time

Palak Agrawal
Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.
For the first time in its 25-year history, the World Trade Organization will be led by a woman.
The international trade agency announced on Thursday, October 8 that South Korea's trade minister and former Nigerian finance minister have qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general.
It is significant to note that previous director-general Roberto Azevedo reportedly faced intense pressure from the US Government repeatedly accusing WTO of unfair treatment. He had to leave a year earlier due to continuous pressure. He made a surprise announcement to leave the job a year early, citing a "personal decision" and left without a successor on August 31.
A selection committee stated that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea had qualified for the final round which is expected to end in the coming weeks. They were picked out of a list of five candidates.
"Both of the women that are in the final round are remarkably well qualified. This is something on which everyone has agreed," said WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell, reported Economic Times.
"We've been impressed with them from the very beginning," he added.
Deeply grateful and honoured to be selected for the final round in the selection process of the next @WTO Director General!" tweeted Yoo, who has a law degree from Vanderbilt University.
"We need a capable & experienced new leader who can rebuild trust and restore the relevance of the @WTO. I look forward to your continued support! Thank you!!!" Okonjo-Iweala on Twitter thanked WTO members for their support and wrote that she was "happy to be in the final round."
Also Read: US Woman Who Was Trolled As 'Too Ugly' Posts Selfie Every Day For One Year, Wins Hearts
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.