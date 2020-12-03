'Resilience, Fortitude Of Persons With Disabilities Inspires Us': PM Modi On World Disability Day

Palak Agrawal
Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.
The World Disability Day, observed on December 3, stresses on the acknowledgement of the challenges faced by differently-abled persons and spread awareness on disability inclusion contributing towards a just and equitable society.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than a billion people, accounting for at least 15 per cent of the world's population, experience some form of disability. Figures have revealed that 80 per cent of such people live in developing countries.
The United Nations (UN) chose the theme of "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 World" to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
It further pointed out that the drive towards a more disability-inclusive society was crucial to its sustainable development agenda of leaving no one behind.
"The commitment to realizing the rights of persons with disabilities is not only a matter of justice; it is an investment in a common future," it said.
Turning the focus towards India, there is still a substantial number of people living with one or multiple disabilities. As per the 2011 population census data, the differently-abled population is around 26.8 million—constituting nearly 2.21 per cent of India's total population.
Highlighting the measures taken by his government, Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday, said that the steps taken have ensured a positive positive change in the lives of differently-abled persons. He also called for collective and organised social participation towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for them.
"Under the Accessible India initiative, numerous measures have been taken that ensure there is a positive change in the lives of our Divyang sisters and brothers," said PM Modi.
"In line with the year's @UN theme of 'Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 World', let us collectively keep working towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for our Divyang sisters and brothers," he added.
Several other cabinet ministers took to social media to direct attention to a variety of measures being taken by the government to ensure an inclusive country.
Also Read: This Remote Ladakh Village Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.