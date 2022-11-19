All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
World Childrens Day: Celebrities & UNICEF Come Together With Hundreds Of Children Over Game Of Futsal & Concerts

Image Source: UNICEF 

Inclusivity

World Children's Day: Celebrities & UNICEF Come Together With Hundreds Of Children Over Game Of Futsal & Concerts

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar  (Digital Journalist) 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Delhi,  19 Nov 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

UNICEF, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ayushmann Khuranna among others, came together to take the message of inclusivity and non-discrimination and celebrate a better future for every child.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) India marked the World Children's Day celebrations on November 18 with a festive event and friendly match between children and some of the renowned celebrities in the country. This year's celebrations revolved around the themes of inclusion, equality and non-discrimination, and the organisation decided to pass the message through a game of ball.


UNICEF is an organisation that has, time and again, taken its services to the most remote and disadvantaged communities. They have worked with children in 190 countries and have made efforts to build a better world for each and every child. As a part of this objective, they bring together and celebrate every child across the country on World Children's Day.

Celebrating Each And Every Child

Hundreds of children gathered at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in South Delhi to celebrate Children's Day with UNICEF. Promoting ideas of inclusion, equality, and non-discrimination is the theme for this year's Children's Day, and the organisation sorted sports as the best channel to take this message to the children. Sport is a field that demands children to showcase qualities of leadership, discipline, teamwork, tolerance, hard work and cooperation, among other qualities.


Building on this idea rightly, UNICEF Representative to India, Ms Cynthia McCaffrey, said they would be "fighting discrimination and symbolically kicking it out of the park through sports."

Following this, 20 children played a friendly futsal match by teaming up with world-renowned cricketer and UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood Star and UNICEF Celebrity Advocate Ayushmann Khurrana. Accompanying the sports activities, there were several performances and choreographed festivities, sending out an important message that every child deserves to be celebrated, included, and treated equally - "whoever they are and wherever they live."


Reinforcing this message was yet another UNICEF Celebrity Advocate and renowned musician Ricky Kej, who conducted a musical concert for, about, and with the children. The show was specially crafted and performed to inspire change and encourage children to tap into their creativity and become those changemakers. Nearly a hundred children rendered artistic performances depicting the ideas of unity in diversity.

Toward A Brighter Tomorrow

McCaffrey made it a point to convey that the celebrations are a time for all to "renew our collective promises for every child, especially girls, to be included and protected and reach their full potential, unhindered by gender stereotypes, inequalities, and other barriers."


Joining along in the celebrations, Smt Meeta Rajivlochan from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, pitched in that "The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports focuses on tailored and holistic wellbeing and development of young people." This was followed by her calling for people to commit to ensuring that every child and young individual in the country has access to the resources, skills, opportunities, and spaces where they could voice their views to lead India toward a brighter future.


After the futsal match with the children, Tendulkar and Khuranna were invited to speak about the initiative. Stating that he has always believed in the liberating power held by sports, Tendulkar said that it "helps us be better human beings." Adding on to it further, he noted that sports play an even more particular role in the life of girls and women as it equips them with a sense of power and confidence to make their mark. This was reflected throughout the match, where both boys and girls tried their hand at scoring their way to victory.

Speaking about the team spirit that builds along the line of the match, Khurrana said, "When we play, we become a team and realise that our determination, passion, and enthusiasm are all that matter. This is what we are here to celebrate. Let's empower girls and boys to promote equality and inclusion for all children."

Also Read: Children Reformers! Specially Abled Girl Chairs UNICEF Bengal For A Day, Proposes Inclusive Changes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
World childrens day 
UNICEF India 
Sports Ministry 
Child development 
inclusivity 

Must Reads

Towards Student-Oriented Schooling! Sourav Ganguly Roots For Sports As Part Of Children's Education
World Children's Day: Celebrities & UNICEF Come Together With Hundreds Of Children Over Game Of Futsal & Concerts
This 24-Year-Old From Uttarakhand Aims To Promote Traditional Kumaoni Artform, Empower Local Artists
Trademark Registration In The Metaverse Needs Proper Legislation: Know More
Similar Posts
Children Reformers! Specially Abled Girl Chairs UNICEF Bengal For A Day, Proposes Inclusive Changes
Inclusivity

Children Reformers! Specially Abled Girl Chairs UNICEF Bengal For A Day, Proposes Inclusive Changes

The Logical Indian Crew
Atypical Advantage Join Hands With goSTOPS To Provide New Opportunities To Specially-Abled Artists
Inclusivity

Atypical Advantage Join Hands With goSTOPS To Provide New Opportunities To Specially-Abled Artists

Devanshee Singh
Assamese Folk Singer Transforms Ghazal Song Into Sign Language, Makes Music More Inclusive
Inclusivity

Assamese Folk Singer Transforms Ghazal Song Into Sign Language, Makes Music More Inclusive

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Artists From Worldwide Participate In Chhattisgarhs Tribal Dance Festival, Celebrate Their Rich Culture
Inclusivity

Artists From Worldwide Participate In Chhattisgarh's Tribal Dance Festival, Celebrate Their Rich...

The Logical Indian Crew
Do You Believe In Miracles?: Inspiring Tale Of This Visually Challenged Womans Journey Into Becoming A Teacher
Inclusivity

'Do You Believe In Miracles?': Inspiring Tale Of This Visually Challenged Woman's Journey Into...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X