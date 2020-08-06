Women Soldiers Of Assam Rifles Deployed On Combat Duty Along LoC For First Time

The Indian Army for the very first time has deployed women soldiers for national security and combat duties along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

The women soldiers are from Assam Rifles who joined the security duty along with their male counterparts in the areas adjacent to the LoC between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'Rifle Women', a unit of the Assam Rifles, is the oldest paramilitary force of India. They have been deployed at an altitude of 10,000 feet, at the top of the Sadhana Top of the LoC.

Reportedly around 30 women soldiers, led by a woman officer of the Indian Army Captain Gursimran Kaur of the Army Service Corps (ASC) have been tasked to guard the road going towards the LoC.

The 'Rifle Women' of this platoon have also been entrusted with the task of searching each and every vehicle carrying woman passengers which pass through the area. In addition, they have also been asked to check to smuggling of narcotics, fake currency and weapons through the Sadhana Pass.



The responsibility to search the vehicles as they enter the Sadhana Pass lies with the Indian Army. However, often due to the presence of women passengers in civilian vehicles, it was very difficult for the Armed personnel to carry out a thorough search, reported Zee News.

"Women soldiers of #AssamRifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles," the Assam Rifles tweeted.

Women soldiers of #AssamRifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles. @SpokespersonMoD @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI pic.twitter.com/fW6Lx71y7p — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) August 4, 2020





RAKSHA BANDHAN- BOND OF LOVE BETWEEN BROTHER SOLDIERS OF ARMY AND RIFLEWOMEN OF ASSAM RIFLES, FOREVER!

Rifle women of Assam Rifles celebrated the solemn ritual of Raksha Bandhan from dawn to invisible dusk in Kashmir valley with soldiers of Army. @SpokespersonMoD @ANI pic.twitter.com/40SD3aBW81 — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) August 4, 2020

Also Read: Manipur To Purchase 50,000 More COVID-19 Tests To Scale Up Testing

