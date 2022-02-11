All section
India Stands Up For One-Third Representation Of Women In Police Force

Image Credit: The Indian Express, Twitter/ Indian Poilce Foundation

Inclusivity
India,  11 Feb 2022 11:51 AM GMT

As of 2020, women comprised only 12 per cent of the total police force of the country. The Parliamentary Standing Committee expressed anguish over the under-representation of women in the force.

Women's representation in India's security forces has been debatable for decades. Recently, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has asked the Centre to advise the states and the Union Territories to create a roadmap to ensure 33 per cent of women representation in the Police. In a report on police training, modernisation and reforms tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, the committee said that women account for only 10.3% of Police. The standing committee also expressed its anguish over the underrepresentation.

Steps To Increase Women Inclusion

The committee has advised creating an additional position for women officers in the police force rather than converting men's vacancies for women. The step would not help in women inclusion in the Police force but would also increase the Police to population ratio. Moreover, the committee has also expressed that at least one all-women police station in every district should be considered. Hindustan Times mentioned that the panel backed virtual trials via video conferencing, particularly those involving high-risk groups. "It will help in dedicating less police force for escorting under-trial prisoners to courts and also save resources."


States' Data Of Women In Police Force

A survey previously conducted had reported that even though the government is planning to induct more women in the force, the ones who are already a part still complain of the lack of basic amenities, uncomfortable duty gear and the need for privacy. Currently, India has 2,15,000 women in the police force, accounting for only 10 per cent of the total. A sizeable women presence in the Police becomes critical while handling sensitive cases about women and children. Interestingly, Bihar has the highest number of women in the force in the country. With a mere 7.3 per cent, Maharashtra had the least representation for women in the Police force. The lack of women inclusion in the force further highlights the deep-rooted gender stereotypes in Indian society.

Also Read: A Looming Threat! India's Mental Health Pandemic Sees No End

