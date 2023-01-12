Equality In Ranks! Women Officers Prepare For Deployment To Indian Army's Regiment Of Artillery

In a bid to promote gender equality in the military, the Indian Army has decided to induct women officers into the Artillery, which is one of the most vital parts of the armed forces. The induction will lead to women securing positions in higher ranks depending on their skills and capabilities.

After the infantry, the Regiment of Artillery is considered the second-largest component in the Indian Army. An 'Arm of Decision' is another way to define artillery, which is equipped with missiles, guns, 105 mm field guns, self-propelled guns, Russian Smerch, grad units, mortars, rocket launchers, and unmanned aerial vehicles, and has about 300 regiments, each with 18 guns, and some 5,000 officers.

Women officers joining the artillery will soon be seen operating combat weapons such as K-9 Vajra and Bofors Howitzer, stated the Indian Defence Research Wing.

More Opportunities For Women

The decision is being seen as a part of the army's initiative to give women increasingly more opportunities. The combat support arms, such as the Army Air Defence (AAD) – formerly known as Air Defence Artillery, Army Signals Corps, Army Aviation Corps, and Engineers, all have female officers on staff. Therefore, it is only natural that there will be opportunities for female commanders to serve as "gunners" in the artillery.

Officers from the artillery have previously attained the position of Chief of Army Staff. However, the Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, and Armoured Corps—all combat arms—do not have any female officers.

Women Officers To Become Colonels, Brigadiers

Women who join artillery regiments will be situated nearer the front lines of combat. They will be with their batteries, each of which has six guns, and eventually, when they are colonels, they will be required to command artillery regiments. In the event that they are "observation" police, they will be near the battle.

There is a push, at present, to put female officers (Colonels) "on par" with their male colleagues. Once this works out, women will be eligible to become brigadiers in a few years. Currently, while women officers have held the position of generals, they belong to the medical corps.

