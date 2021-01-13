Indian Army To Have Women Helicopter Pilots, Training To Begin From July 2021

In a historic step, women helicopter pilots are going to be part of the Indian Army's operation at the borders.

According to India Today, the Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, during the annual press conference in New Delhi, said that women will be inducted as pilots in Army Aviation Corps from 2022 onwards as the proposal has been cleared. Till now, women were only part of the ground duties.

"Last month, I had initiated a proposal that women officers can be recruited to Army aviation. Next course which will begin in July this year, will induct women for training purposes in flying branch and after one year they will be able to join in operational duties," General Naravane said.

The Indian Army had formed the Army Aviation Corps on November 1, 1986. The unit comprises of helicopters that fly in conflict and peace zones and plays a key role during the evacuation process of injured troops or during health emergencies in high altitude areas. The choppers are also crucial during essential load drops, combat search and rescue operations and conducting observation rounds.

During peace times, the helicopters also participate in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations across the country.

The Indian Air Force has 10 women fighter pilots while the Indian Navy has women flying the Dornier aircraft and also as observers onboard helicopters and P8I surveillance aircraft.

Other than the 10 female fighter pilots, the Air Force has 111 women pilots who fly transport planes and choppers.

