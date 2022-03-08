All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
International Womens Day: Visually-Impaired Judo Player Becomes Collector For A Day In MP

Image Credits: Sudama Chakraborty

Inclusivity

International Women's Day: Visually-Impaired Judo Player Becomes Collector For A Day In MP

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

21,  8 March 2022 2:03 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Congratulating Sudama Chakraborty, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the judo player has made the state proud and is a source of inspiration for other daughters of the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For the first time in the country, a visually impaired judo player took charge as District Collector of Madhya Pradesh's Katni district for a day on International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 globally. District Collector Priyank Mishra handed over the charge to Sudama Chakraborty as a symbolic collector.

All her decisions were implemented, with officials making arrangements for inspections to various government departments, among other duties. The one day collector was also invited as the chief guest in various government programs.

Earlier, Katni district officials were asked to place files before Sudama and prepare records to implement the decisions if needed.

Hailing from Dasharman village, Sudama Chakraborty has won the gold medal in the 5th National Blind and Deaf Judo Championships in Gurugram in 2017, a bronze medal in the 2nd ISBA National Blind Judo Championship and a silver medal in the 2021 Blind Judo Championships in Lucknow. She now aims to participate in the Paralympics in future and other international events.

The young sportsperson takes her practice session at Padwar Stadium in Slimnabad training centre and is a 2nd-year B.A. student of Shyam Sunder Agrawal University, Sehora.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Sudama said, "I learned self-defence when I was in 8th standard. Till then, I had no idea about it. I became so good at it that I got selected for judo within no time. On top of it, I won the gold medal in my first competition itself."

'Source Of Inspiration'

Congratulating Sudama, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the judo player has made the state proud and is a source of inspiration for other daughters of the country.


Sudama is the youngest among three brothers and two sisters. Her father works as a labourer, while her mother is a homemaker.

"I urge all parents to keep a positive approach towards their daughters. Don't deprive them of education, make them self-reliant and help in fulfilling their dreams," Sudama said in her message.

Also Read: #BreakTheBias: Meet This Female Doctor Who Has Dedicated Her Life To Achieve Gender Equity In Health Space

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Visually-Impaired Judo Player 
Sudama Chakraborty 
Women's Day 
One day collector 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X