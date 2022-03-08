International Women's Day: Visually-Impaired Judo Player Becomes Collector For A Day In MP

For the first time in the country, a visually impaired judo player took charge as District Collector of Madhya Pradesh's Katni district for a day on International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 globally. District Collector Priyank Mishra handed over the charge to Sudama Chakraborty as a symbolic collector.

All her decisions were implemented, with officials making arrangements for inspections to various government departments, among other duties. The one day collector was also invited as the chief guest in various government programs.

Earlier, Katni district officials were asked to place files before Sudama and prepare records to implement the decisions if needed.

Hailing from Dasharman village, Sudama Chakraborty has won the gold medal in the 5th National Blind and Deaf Judo Championships in Gurugram in 2017, a bronze medal in the 2nd ISBA National Blind Judo Championship and a silver medal in the 2021 Blind Judo Championships in Lucknow. She now aims to participate in the Paralympics in future and other international events.

The young sportsperson takes her practice session at Padwar Stadium in Slimnabad training centre and is a 2nd-year B.A. student of Shyam Sunder Agrawal University, Sehora.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Sudama said, "I learned self-defence when I was in 8th standard. Till then, I had no idea about it. I became so good at it that I got selected for judo within no time. On top of it, I won the gold medal in my first competition itself."

'Source Of Inspiration'

Congratulating Sudama, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the judo player has made the state proud and is a source of inspiration for other daughters of the country.

मध्यप्रदेश को गौरवान्वित करने वाली सुदामा बेटी का अभिनंदन करता हूं।



आप जैसी बेटियां प्रदेश का मान, सम्मान और गौरव हैं। आप प्रदेश व देश की बेटियों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत हैं।



आप सफलता के नये शिखर को स्पर्श करें, अविराम बढ़ती रहें, आपको स्नेह, आशीर्वाद और शुभकामनाएं! https://t.co/vMqqmmN375 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 6, 2022





Sudama is the youngest among three brothers and two sisters. Her father works as a labourer, while her mother is a homemaker.



"I urge all parents to keep a positive approach towards their daughters. Don't deprive them of education, make them self-reliant and help in fulfilling their dreams," Sudama said in her message.

Also Read: #BreakTheBias: Meet This Female Doctor Who Has Dedicated Her Life To Achieve Gender Equity In Health Space