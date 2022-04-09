All section
Uttar Pradesh Jails Will Now Play Mantras For Spiritual Healing Of Prisoners

Image Credits: Pixabay, Jagran

Inclusivity
Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh Jails Will Now Play 'Mantras' For Spiritual Healing Of Prisoners

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  9 April 2022 5:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Minister of state for prisons and homeguard Dharmveer Prajapati said the intent behind the playing of sacred chants was to allow the prisoners to become better citizens.

In a bid to reduce mental stress and ensure the 'spiritual healing' of the jail inmates, mantras like 'Gayatri mantra' and 'Mahamrityunjaya mahamantra' will be played on the premises of jails across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government announced on April 8.

Issuing the instructions across the state, Minister of state for prisons and home guard Dharmveer Prajapati asked the prison authorities to play the mantras after morning prayers as the holy chants would help reduce the stress of prisoners and improve the atmosphere inside jails.

Besides, the state government also banned the use of plastic bottles and accessories inside jail premises, The New Indian Express reported.

"India is a country of believers. I believe that recitation of mantra, prayers, katha (spiritual stories) purifies and sanctifies the atmosphere. I have directed the jail authorities across Uttar Pradesh to play "Gayatri mantra" or "Mahamrityunjaya jaap" after morning prayers. The government believes that prisoners will benefit from the recitations. They will realise the mistake which landed them in jail," said the minister.

Allowing Prisoners To Become Better Citizens

He added that the intent behind the playing of sacred chants was to allow the prisoners to become better citizens. "We will also try to organise spiritual programmes on the jail premises from time to time," the minister added.

In another order, the state government has ordered to introduce a virtual mode of meeting prisoners in jail instead of the offline system.

Being the most populous state in the country, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of jail inmates (1.06 lakhs), says National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB's) annual 'Prison Statistics India 2020'.

Earlier this week, 135 prisoners locked up for a long time due to non-payment of court-imposed fines, were released from various state jails on humanitarian grounds. The minister concerned also asked the authorities to issue a toll-free number for registering complaints related to the Prisons Department.

Instructions have also been given for a better vocational training system to the jail inmates so that they would be able to make good quality products that would fetch reasonable prices in the market.

Reportedly, orders have also been given to promote the use of pottery made by the prisoners in the prison department.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
UP Jails 
Jail Inmates 
Mantras 
Spiritual healing 

X
X