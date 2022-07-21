Inclusive Approach! Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes State-Run Old Age Home Open For Transgenders

In an effort to provide shelter to old and ailing transgender people, the Uttar Pradesh government has made the state-run old age home facilities accessible for the transgender community. This inclusive approach of the state government will aid the old transgender people who have no one to fall back on.



The LGBTQ+ community members now would be able to avail the facilities of Garima Bhawan. The premises will provide shelters to the homeless, and it will also offer the best class hospitality for healthy living.

'Kinnar Kalyan Board'

The initiative to provide shelter to homeless transgender people is one among several initiatives taken by the UP government for the LGBTQ community. In the recent past, the state government constituted a 'Kinnar Kalyan Board', which functions for the community's welfare. The board consists of 23 members, of which six are from the transgender community.

The minister for Social Welfare in UP, Aseem Arun, mentioned that the state government is also working towards making this community join the mainstream society for equal employment and education opportunities.

He added that the government is working to mainstream the community so its members may become doctors and engineers. Soon, a contact centre at the Lucknow directorate would be set up, which would act as an interface for the beneficiaries of the various schemes run by the government, Lokmat Times reported.

Furthermore, the state government had also set up an IT cell which is being used to develop a user-friendly virtual interface between the government and its beneficiaries. The minister added that more such initiatives would be taken, and schemes would be launched in a phased manner.

