Caste discrimination
Assam Exempts SC, ST, Adivasi, Forest Dwellers From Two-Child Policy

  Image Credit: Unsplash

Inclusivity

Assam Exempts SC, ST, Adivasi, Forest Dwellers From Two-Child Policy

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Assam,  3 Oct 2021 6:08 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Assam Cabinet removed the need of adhering to the two-child policy of the state for people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Forest Dwellers and Adivasi communities.

The Assam Cabinet abolished the need to adhere to the two-child policy for the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Adivasi, forest dwellers and other traditional forest dwelling communities while looking for a government job. Under the purview of Assam Public Services (Application of Small Family Norms in Direct Recruitment) Rules, 2019, the cabinet led by Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma exempted these communities from abiding by the policy in order to 'remove a barrier for them getting into government services'.

Amended The Assam Panchayat Act in 2018

The official statement did not provide a reason for what prompted the government to take the decision. According to The Wire, Chief Minister Sarma said on June 19 that the government would eventually implement a two-child policy to avail benefits under specific state schemes. In 2018, the government amended the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, making the two-child policy a norm and demanded minimum educational qualifications for contesting in the village council.

Govt Allocating Expenditure Worth Rs 2,500 Cr

Apart from that, the government of Assam has also approved the allocation of ₹ 2,500 crore for acquiring two defunct paper mills of a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Paper Corp (HPC) and waive microfinance loans availed by poor women. In the briefing, the Chief Minister said that the government had sanctioned ₹ 700 crore for the paper mill and ₹1,800 crore to pay the first instalment of microfinance loans. After due formalities, the government would take over the 470 acres of land owned by the HPC in Panchgram and Nagaon.

The agreement was signed between the government and the administration of the two paper mills. The former would also issue a relief package of ₹ 570 crore for the employees of the paper mills.


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Assam 
Two Child Policy 

