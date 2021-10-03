Assam Exempts SC, ST, Adivasi, Forest Dwellers From Two-Child Policy

The Assam Cabinet abolished the need to adhere to the two-child policy for the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Adivasi, forest dwellers and other traditional forest dwelling communities while looking for a government job. Under the purview of Assam Public Services (Application of Small Family Norms in Direct Recruitment) Rules, 2019, the cabinet led by Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma exempted these communities from abiding by the policy in order to 'remove a barrier for them getting into government services'.

Amended The Assam Panchayat Act in 2018

The official statement did not provide a reason for what prompted the government to take the decision. According to The Wire, Chief Minister Sarma said on June 19 that the government would eventually implement a two-child policy to avail benefits under specific state schemes. In 2018, the government amended the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, making the two-child policy a norm and demanded minimum educational qualifications for contesting in the village council.

Govt Allocating Expenditure Worth Rs 2,500 Cr

Apart from that, the government of Assam has also approved the allocation of ₹ 2,500 crore for acquiring two defunct paper mills of a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Paper Corp (HPC) and waive microfinance loans availed by poor women. In the briefing, the Chief Minister said that the government had sanctioned ₹ 700 crore for the paper mill and ₹1,800 crore to pay the first instalment of microfinance loans. After due formalities, the government would take over the 470 acres of land owned by the HPC in Panchgram and Nagaon.

The agreement was signed between the government and the administration of the two paper mills. The former would also issue a relief package of ₹ 570 crore for the employees of the paper mills.





Also Read: 350 Crimes A Day Committed Against Children During COVID-19 Pandemic: Report