Tribals Get Urban Forest Land Rights In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Monday, August 10, provided urban forestland rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, to the tribals and other traditional forest-dwellers for household purposes.

On the occasion of International Day of World's Indigenous People, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commenced the distribution of forestland right certificates by giving away the certificates to four beneficiaries of via video conferencing.

हम सभी प्रदेशवासियों के लिए यह संतोष एवं गर्व का विषय है कि छत्तीसगढ़ का जगदलपुर देश का पहला ऐसा नगर निगम बन गया है जहां शहरी लोगों को वन भूमि का अधिकार पत्र प्रदान किया गया है।https://t.co/qNwrnPcXxQ — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 10, 2020

With the handing over of the rights, Chhattisgarh became the first state in the country to provide such an entitlement.



The process has begun with Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Bastar providing the certificates to 11 of its tribal residents.

"It's a matter of pride and satisfaction that Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) is the first in the country, which has provided land entitlement under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, to urban tribal residents," CM Baghel stated via a social media post.

" For providing rights of urban forestlands, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 and the guidelines of the Central government issued in 2015 were followed by the state government. On a pilot basis, 11 tribal families were given pattas for urban forestland for household purposes. There are about 4,500 tribals and other traditional forest-dwellers, who have applied for the rights over urban forestlands ... The process of recognising their forest rights have been initiated. Soon, other eligible families will be handed over similar land rights," stated a press release issued by the state government.

Also Read: BCCI Gets Govt Nod To Hold IPL 2020 In UAE, Invites Bid For Title Sponsorship