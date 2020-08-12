Inclusivity

Tribals Get Urban Forest Land Rights In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

With the handing over of the rights, Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to provide such an entitlement.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   12 Aug 2020 8:35 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Tribals Get Urban Forest Land Rights In Chhattisgarh

Image Credits: News18

Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Monday, August 10, provided urban forestland rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, to the tribals and other traditional forest-dwellers for household purposes.

On the occasion of International Day of World's Indigenous People, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commenced the distribution of forestland right certificates by giving away the certificates to four beneficiaries of via video conferencing.

With the handing over of the rights, Chhattisgarh became the first state in the country to provide such an entitlement.

The process has begun with Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Bastar providing the certificates to 11 of its tribal residents.

"It's a matter of pride and satisfaction that Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) is the first in the country, which has provided land entitlement under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, to urban tribal residents," CM Baghel stated via a social media post.

" For providing rights of urban forestlands, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 and the guidelines of the Central government issued in 2015 were followed by the state government. On a pilot basis, 11 tribal families were given pattas for urban forestland for household purposes. There are about 4,500 tribals and other traditional forest-dwellers, who have applied for the rights over urban forestlands ... The process of recognising their forest rights have been initiated. Soon, other eligible families will be handed over similar land rights," stated a press release issued by the state government.

Also Read: BCCI Gets Govt Nod To Hold IPL 2020 In UAE, Invites Bid For Title Sponsorship

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian