Making Education Inclusive! Tribal Students In Jharkhand To Get Lessons In Their Own Language

Tribal students in Jharkhand will now get classroom lessons in their own language. According to the education department's plan, students studying in primary sections up to standard 3 at 250 government schools in six tribal-dominated districts of the state will be taught in their own tribal language.

As per the government officials, those schools, where over 70 per cent of students speak a particular tribal language, will give lessons in that language.



To make the process smooth and convenient, a dictionary of tough words has been prepared for each of these tribal languages. Students will be taught in their mother tongue till class 3, following which, they will begin studying in English and Hindi languages. Currently, stress is being given to Mundari, Nagpuri Panchpargania, Khadia, Kudukh, Santhali, Kurmali and Khortha languages.



"Seventy per cent weightage will be given to the mother tongue and 30% to Hindi in class 1, while in class 2, 50% weightage will be given each to the Hindi and tribal languages," said State Programme Officer (Quality Education) at Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), Abhinav Kumar said, according to The New Indian Express.



He added that 30% weightage will be given to tribal language in class 3, and the rest to Hindi.



Kumar said that JEPC has also sought a report from the district headquarters to identify what tribal language is spoken in which area and the percentage of such children in the schools located in that particular region.

Teaching In 'Olchiki' Language Started

The official further said that teaching in the 'Olchiki' language in the schools of Santhal Pargana has already been started, for which separate textbooks have been published.



"Teachers having a better understanding of regional or tribal languages and those who can speak it properly would also be considered for teaching the children till the formal appointment of tribal language teachers is made," Kumar said.

According to National Education Policy 2020, if students up to class 3 are taught in their own mother tongue, they will not only develop a better understanding but will also increase their attendance in schools. Keeping this in mind, the Jharkhand education department has decided to ensure that it is implemented properly in government schools in the state.

