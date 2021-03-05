In A First, Transgender Community Participates In Mahakumbh Rituals At Haridwar

In a welcome move, the transgender community will now be allowed to participate in the mahakumbh, which takes place at Haridwar.



It is for the first time that they are participating in Kumbh rituals. Earlier, the transgenders were not allowed to take part in royal procession or royal baths. However, this year's Kumbh fair is setting an example by allowing them to participate.

Many transgender Akhada seers are now arriving at Haridwar these days amid the grand reception.

Transgender seer Mahamandaleshwar Tina Maa said that Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada has given permission to allow Kinnar seers to take part in Peshwayi. Subsequently, in the next month, the transgender seers will dip in the sacred Ganga along with Juna Akhada.

The highest pontiff of Kinnar Akhada, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, said that with the changing times, societal norms are also changing and today there is mass acceptability of transgenders.

He added, "Kinnars have a centuries-old tradition of being guardians of art and culture; we have been associated for thousands of years with social customs, traditions, rituals and history. Now, Mahakumbh fair is providing us global identity, respect and recognition. Transgenders are now taking up education and the government should provide us with more amenities. Transgender community also needs to explore avenues in politics."

The general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, commented that it's Sanatan Dharma involves, imbibes and respects all sections of the society, reported The Hindustan Times.

There are thirteen prominent akhadas that fall under the umbrella of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad.

Around two years ago, Kinnar Akhada as a separate sub-entity of Juna Akhada was allowed by Akhada Parishad to carry out the royal procession and take a holy dip at Sangam-confluence of Ganga-Jamuna-Saraswati in Ardh Kumbh Prayagraj.

Also Read: UP Cops Rescue Same-Sex Couple Held Captive By Relatives Opposing Their Relationship