Transgender Women Making It Big In The World Of Beauty Pageants

Over the years, the idea of beauty is changing in India and it's making headway to be more inclusive.

When Kataluna Enriquez became the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant this year, she paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community after celebrating her win.



"My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history," she had said.

Miss Diva 2021

One of the largest pageants of India Miss Diva 2021 has taken progressive steps in this direction and have opened up the pageant for transwomen to participate, News18 reported. The winner of the Miss Diva is sent to the Miss Universe competition every year.



"Transwomen across the world have led exemplary lives full of stories that are not only inspiring but full of grit. They've participated in beauty pageants and we as a nation must also acknowledge their rights as we do for anyone else," says Natasha Grover - head of the Miss India Organization to News18.



Angela Ponce, Miss Universe Spain is the first transgender woman to have participated in the competition in 2018, five years after the Miss Universe competition lifted a ban on transgender contestants in 2012.



India is now among the other countries that have encouraged transwomen to chase their dreams of becoming beauty ambassadors and icons in the fashion industry. Spain, Canada, Nepal, South Africa is some of the countries while several others are also opening up their pageants for transwomen.



The organizers of Panama's national beauty contest said that those who have completed all their legal and medical formalities are eligible to participate in its competition from this year.



"Miss Panama will permit women officially legally recognized in the country," said Señorita Panama to News18.



"Guaranteed to be an inclusive organization, we approved this decision based on strict legal guidelines and according to previous international agreements," the organization added.

Also Read: J&K: 3 Engineers Quit Jobs To Open Cafe To Promote Dogra Cuisine, Culture In Udhampur