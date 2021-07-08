Inclusivity

Transgender Women Making It Big In The World Of Beauty Pageants

India is among the other countries who have encouraged transwomen to chase their dreams of becoming beauty ambassadors and icons in the fashion industry.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 July 2021
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan
Transgender Women Making It Big In The World Of Beauty Pageants
Image Credit: Instagram

Over the years, the idea of beauty is changing in India and it's making headway to be more inclusive.

When Kataluna Enriquez became the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant this year, she paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community after celebrating her win.

"My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history," she had said.

Miss Diva 2021

One of the largest pageants of India Miss Diva 2021 has taken progressive steps in this direction and have opened up the pageant for transwomen to participate, News18 reported. The winner of the Miss Diva is sent to the Miss Universe competition every year.

"Transwomen across the world have led exemplary lives full of stories that are not only inspiring but full of grit. They've participated in beauty pageants and we as a nation must also acknowledge their rights as we do for anyone else," says Natasha Grover - head of the Miss India Organization to News18.

Angela Ponce, Miss Universe Spain is the first transgender woman to have participated in the competition in 2018, five years after the Miss Universe competition lifted a ban on transgender contestants in 2012.

India is now among the other countries that have encouraged transwomen to chase their dreams of becoming beauty ambassadors and icons in the fashion industry. Spain, Canada, Nepal, South Africa is some of the countries while several others are also opening up their pageants for transwomen.

The organizers of Panama's national beauty contest said that those who have completed all their legal and medical formalities are eligible to participate in its competition from this year.

"Miss Panama will permit women officially legally recognized in the country," said Señorita Panama to News18.

"Guaranteed to be an inclusive organization, we approved this decision based on strict legal guidelines and according to previous international agreements," the organization added.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

