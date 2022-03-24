This NGO Aims To Serve Indian Soldiers, Provides Aarogya Kits For Their Safety

Continuing its effort to build a 'Niramayah Bharat' beyond COVID-19, Sewa International, a global non-profit, has announced Mission Niramayah's effort to serve the Army jawans deployed at the India-Pakistan border.

As a part of the initiative, the organisation provides Aarogya kits to the soldiers to protect them from the deadly virus.



Sewa International launched Mission Niramayah to equip rural India to combat the future waves of COVID-19 and build health resilience among the rural masses. The organisation provided Aarogya kits to the jawans at the border outposts of Rajasthan and Gujarat frontier.

Kits To Border Guards

Additionally, they also served the kits to border guards of all border outposts from Gujarat to Rajasthan. Besides, the Inspector-General of both frontiers, Deputy Inspector-General of all sectors, and the commandants of all battalions were also a part of the campaign.

Sewa International is an organisation with a mission to nurture social impact institutions and serve humanity. During the two decades of their work, they have worked across the length and breadth of the country to inculcate the spirit of 'Sewa' as a means for societal transformation or change. The organisation's direct projects span over more than 15 states in India and over 25 countries as the 'Sewa' movement globally.

Sewa International and the BSF personnel worked tirelessly to provide the kits at the border areas, and their hard work paid off. From March 10 to March 18, the nine-day journey began from Bhuj (Gujarat) to Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), covering more than 2500 kilometres.

Associated with Mission Niramayah, Manoj Madhvan, Managing Director, Boston Scientific, appreciated the efforts by Sewa International and said, "We are now working with the Border Security Force of India. While it will always seem less than what they do for us, it is a small gesture for the border guards who sacrifice their lives for the country's security."

Shyam Parande Ji, General Secretary, Sewa International, said that the organisation is grateful to BSF for their cooperation, enabling them to reach the soldiers deployed on the Indian borders and fulfil their goal of serving them.

