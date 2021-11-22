This Leading Startup Starts 'Lawyers For Animal Defence', An Initiative To Help Street Animals Against Cruelty

LawSikho, a leading ed-tech startup focused on legal education, has started an animal welfare initiative called "Lawyers for animal defence" to help or defence animals, especially street animals like dogs, cats, or any cattle or birds.

Many Acts Drafted

"There are numerous laws introduced by legislation to protect animals but the problem is these laws are not in action or hardly anyone follows it, especially Municipal Corporation or any other authority which hardly follows the legislation for the welfare of animals. There are many Acts drafted by the legislation to prevent cruelty to animals," Ramanuj Mukherjee, LawSikho's Co-Founder and CEO shared with The Logical Indian.

"While reading these acts and rules, one thinks that do they really exist? Yes, they do but no one follows it or takes it seriously. No one comes forward to file any complaint or register an FIR," he expressed.



Being an animal lover himself, the entrepreneur lives in surroundings full of domestic animals and birds like Peacocks. His office is always full of cats who roam freely in the office area, and eat a healthy diet.



What Work LawSikho Does?

Under various acts and rules, the legislation has set up many small or big authorities and given them several responsibilities to protect animal rights. However, Mukherjee believes, there is hardly any set up for the welfare of animals on the ground.



LawSikho files RTI (Right to information) about the working of the boards' set up by different authorities to clarify if they are working according to the legislation or have any proper system as written/drafted in the Acts.



Secondly, it works on the complaints by the public, though there are hardly any. If any person informs about self-observed cruelty towards animals, the LawSikho team files a proper FIR against that person and sends the email to the higher authorities of the concerned area to report such cruelty.



"The team has good connections with NGOs like Gyan Foundation and various animal welfare foundations, individuals/Activists who help animals out of love and affection. Recently, this November, we filed an FIR against two people in Shahdara, Delhi who have hit the dog to death with a big stick. These two were old men around 40 to 50 years of age. They hit the dog so badly that made him unconscious and led to his death eventually," Mukherjee shared.



He shared that the Municipal Corporations of any state are hardly doing anything for animals. Besides, there are only a few shelter homes to provide adequate prevention to animals. "But if LawSikho or any member from the team finds any animal on road-injured or in a bad state, they immediately provide first aid," he said.

