All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
#PrideIndia: This E-Commerce Platform Enables LGBTQ Artists To Offer Their Products & Services At One Place

Image Credits: BeUnic

Inclusivity

#PrideIndia: This E-Commerce Platform Enables LGBTQ Artists To Offer Their Products & Services At One Place

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  14 Jun 2022 12:15 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

BeUnic also works with some of India’s best NGOs, support groups and queer folks to offer any kind of help the community might need. From entrepreneurship to mental health support, community events to legal advice, BeUnic has something for everyone.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ashish Chopra, a 27-year-old entrepreneur and a drag queen, was looking for heels one day for himself but couldn't find any of his sizes. His mother, who was already working at a footwear brand, was unhappy with her job.

An idea sparked, and Ashish asked his mother why doesn't she start designing heels for men.

Supporting LGBTQ Entrepreneurs

With this, they started BeUnic in 2019. It is a community-oriented e-commerce platform that enables LGBTQ artists and designers to offer their products and services. It also works with some of India's best NGOs, support groups and queer folks to provide any kind of help the community might need in the country. From entrepreneurship to mental health support, community events to legal advice, queer literature to mentorship, BeUnic has something for everyone.

"We help these entrepreneurs by listing their products on our website for free and promoting them to people worldwide. They get orders from countries like Croatia, Norway, the UK, the US, Canada etc. We also offer them small loans if they wish to come up with a new collection and do not have the resources for it," Ashish Chopra, co-owner of BeUnic, told The Logical Indian.

"We also help in getting them B2B sales and corporate orders, setting up pop-up stores with them at various venues, and running paid ads on their behalf," he added.

BeUnic's collection includes a wide variety of footwear, clothing, home decor, stationery and self-care items. Over 700 products are listed on the platform, made by more than 27 LGBTQ entrepreneurs and designers from India.

Misconceptions About Platform

However, Ashish believes that people still have certain misconceptions about the platform. "They feel that this brand is only for the LGBTQ community. The products are made by queer people but are for everyone," he shared.

Also, he said, people prefer buying rainbow t-shirts from renowned brands as they have more prominent names with more marketing budgets.

"These are brands that barely do anything for the LGBTQ community, whereas we prefer to hire such people, donate a part of our sales to NGOs working on queer issues, and are trying to create awareness through our events as well," he added.

Future Plans

Talking about the plans, the young entrepreneur said that BeUnic plans to get into a lot more events to start conversations about problems faced by the LGBTQ+ community in India, get more entrepreneurs and designers on board, partner with NGOs to support them and also (hopefully) raise investment to be able to hire more folks and scale faster.

Also Read: This Kashmir Cafe Is Run Exclusively By Indian Army, Gets '10-Star' Rating By Anand Mahindra


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
LGBTQ 
Pride India 
Pride Month 
BeUnic 

Must Reads

#PrideIndia: This E-Commerce Platform Enables LGBTQ Artists To Offer Their Products & Services At One Place
Was This Kolkata Cop Killed By Muslim Rioters During Protest? No, Video Viral With False Claim
Old Video Of Etawah SP Talking About BJP Bringing Bombs To Protest Falsely Linked To Recent Kanpur Violence
Karnataka's Aishwarya B Breaks Triple Jump National Record At National Inter-State Athletics C'ships
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X