Telangana Rolls Out 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' In KCR's Adopted Village, Families Get Non-Refundable Rs 10 Lakh Aid

The Telangana government implemented the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's adopted village Vasalamarri in the Yadadiri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, August 5. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will get a direct deposit of ₹10 lakh each in their account.

Recently, KCR said that his government is ready to spend ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh crore for the scheme. It is touted as India's biggest direct benefit transfer scheme that is aimed to benefit the Dalit community.

What Is The Scheme?

Dalit Bandhu is a flagship programme of the Telangana government that seeks to empower Dalit families and enable entrepreneurship among them through a direct benefit transfer of ₹10 lakh per family. What sets this apart from other schemes is its non-refundable monetary help for Dalit families.

How Will It Be Implemented?

KCR said his government will ensure that the scheme is free. He said that the governments in the past came out with some schemes and asked for bank guarantees. "How can Dalits who toiled with their hands get bank guarantees? Hence, the financial assistance given by the government through Dalit Bandhu is free," he said, reported The Indian Express.

He emphasised that it is not a loan and there is no need to repay it. KCR pointed out that there is no chance of any middlemen's involvement in the scheme. Eligible beneficiaries will get assistance in their bank accounts, added the Chief Minister.

The government will start a system of reservation for Dalits in sectors where it will issue licenses including wine shops, medical shops, fertiliser shops, rice mills, etc.

The government also plans to create a corpus called the Dalit Security Fund permanently to support the beneficiary in case of any adversities. This fund will be managed by the district collector concerned along with a committee of beneficiaries. A minimum amount will be deposited by the beneficiary towards this fund.



Earlier, KCR had announced that the scheme would be launched from Huzurabad, where by-polls are due soon.

