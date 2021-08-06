Inclusivity

Telangana Rolls Out 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' In KCR's Adopted Village, Families Get Non-Refundable Rs 10 Lakh Aid

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will get a direct deposit of ₹ 10 lakh in their account. It is touted as India's biggest direct benefit transfer scheme which aims to benefit the Dalit community.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   6 Aug 2021 2:03 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Telangana Government 

The Telangana government implemented the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's adopted village Vasalamarri in the Yadadiri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, August 5. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will get a direct deposit of ₹10 lakh each in their account.

Recently, KCR said that his government is ready to spend 80,000 to 1 lakh crore for the scheme. It is touted as India's biggest direct benefit transfer scheme that is aimed to benefit the Dalit community.

What Is The Scheme?

Dalit Bandhu is a flagship programme of the Telangana government that seeks to empower Dalit families and enable entrepreneurship among them through a direct benefit transfer of 10 lakh per family. What sets this apart from other schemes is its non-refundable monetary help for Dalit families.

How Will It Be Implemented?

KCR said his government will ensure that the scheme is free. He said that the governments in the past came out with some schemes and asked for bank guarantees. "How can Dalits who toiled with their hands get bank guarantees? Hence, the financial assistance given by the government through Dalit Bandhu is free," he said, reported The Indian Express.

He emphasised that it is not a loan and there is no need to repay it. KCR pointed out that there is no chance of any middlemen's involvement in the scheme. Eligible beneficiaries will get assistance in their bank accounts, added the Chief Minister.

The government will start a system of reservation for Dalits in sectors where it will issue licenses including wine shops, medical shops, fertiliser shops, rice mills, etc.

The government also plans to create a corpus called the Dalit Security Fund permanently to support the beneficiary in case of any adversities. This fund will be managed by the district collector concerned along with a committee of beneficiaries. A minimum amount will be deposited by the beneficiary towards this fund.

Earlier, KCR had announced that the scheme would be launched from Huzurabad, where by-polls are due soon.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

