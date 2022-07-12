All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Telangana Govt Aims To Empower Dalit Community, Distributes Commercial Vehicles

Picture Credit: Twitter/ AIMIM Karwan Constituency 

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Telangana Govt Aims To Empower Dalit Community, Distributes Commercial Vehicles

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Telangana,  12 July 2022 3:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, the Telangana government distributed commercial vehicles to the members of the Dalit community in Hyderabad. The initiative has been taken to lift the community members out of poverty to lead a meaningful and goal-oriented life.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Telangana government has distributed commercial vehicles among the members of the Dalit community under the 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme.' The scheme aims to lift the Dalit community from poverty and poor economic conditions to live a meaningful and goal-oriented life. Under this effective scheme, the government wants to give all the community members employment for their development and self-respect.

Earlier, owing to the connection of schemes to collateral security and bank loans, not many economic development schemes for the Dalit community could become a success. Under this scheme, the government has no collateral security or bank loans. This will enable more community participation to avail of the benefits as it provides commercial vehicles with no hidden terms and conditions.

'No Pay Back' Conditions

Under this scheme, the government intends to provide complete freedom for selecting any business and financial assistance which need not to be paid back. A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be transferred to the beneficiaries to start any business. This will boost economic activities as the beneficiaries are no longer required to pay back a single penny to the government.

The Executive Director of Hyderabad district, SC Corporation, Dr Ramesh, said, "In the Karwan constituency- cars, centring machines, good vehicles, and passenger vehicles were distributed by the Telangana government under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. This is a unique scheme in which Rs 10 lakh will be given to Dalit community members, which they can use to execute any business," The Print reported.

A beneficiary of the scheme said, "We've received four-wheeler vehicles which we will run as a taxi in the city. We would like to thank the government, MLAs, and other officials for supporting us in achieving our dreams. After the KCR government, we are getting more benefits, allowing us to do good."

Also Read: Shocking! 'No Mid-Day Meal, Master Ask For Massages,' Students In Bihar's Katihar Vandalise School

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Dalit 
Telangana Dalit Community 
KCR 

Must Reads

Shocking! Bihar School Headmaster Fails To Translate Sentence In Hindi To English, Netizen React
Epitomes Of Harmony! Kanpur Muslim Brothers Serve Amarnath Pilgrims, Carry Devotees On Their Backs
77,000 Trees Cut Down In Delhi With A Rate Of 3 Trees Every Hour In Past 3 Years; HC Told
Aditya Thackeray Lands In Legal Snarl After Children Participate In 'Save Aarey' Protest
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X