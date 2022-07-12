Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Telangana Govt Aims To Empower Dalit Community, Distributes Commercial Vehicles

The Telangana government has distributed commercial vehicles among the members of the Dalit community under the 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme.' The scheme aims to lift the Dalit community from poverty and poor economic conditions to live a meaningful and goal-oriented life. Under this effective scheme, the government wants to give all the community members employment for their development and self-respect.

Earlier, owing to the connection of schemes to collateral security and bank loans, not many economic development schemes for the Dalit community could become a success. Under this scheme, the government has no collateral security or bank loans. This will enable more community participation to avail of the benefits as it provides commercial vehicles with no hidden terms and conditions.

'No Pay Back' Conditions

Under this scheme, the government intends to provide complete freedom for selecting any business and financial assistance which need not to be paid back. A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be transferred to the beneficiaries to start any business. This will boost economic activities as the beneficiaries are no longer required to pay back a single penny to the government.

The Executive Director of Hyderabad district, SC Corporation, Dr Ramesh, said, "In the Karwan constituency- cars, centring machines, good vehicles, and passenger vehicles were distributed by the Telangana government under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. This is a unique scheme in which Rs 10 lakh will be given to Dalit community members, which they can use to execute any business," The Print reported.

A beneficiary of the scheme said, "We've received four-wheeler vehicles which we will run as a taxi in the city. We would like to thank the government, MLAs, and other officials for supporting us in achieving our dreams. After the KCR government, we are getting more benefits, allowing us to do good."

Also Read: Shocking! 'No Mid-Day Meal, Master Ask For Massages,' Students In Bihar's Katihar Vandalise School